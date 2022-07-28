Fashion
7 best carry-on bags for traveling in 2022
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission.
Waiting in a long line when you’re late for a flight, having to pay high baggage fees, and having a sore shoulder from carrying a heavy gym bag are all hassles that make carry-on luggage quality a must.
The best carry-on suitcases are reliable, durable, easy to pack, hold plenty of clothing, and are suitable for domestic and international aircraft of all sizes.
As a travel editor who takes over 50 flights a year and is often in a destination just a day or two before leaving, I practically live off my carry-on sometimes. I’ve also lost checked baggage or arrived late enough to avoid taking this route as much as possible, making carry-on luggage my go-to item even for longer journeys.
Although my luggage may endure a few more rigorous tests than the average leisure traveler, most people look for these same qualities in any good luggage. For this guide, I put 10 carry-ons to the test. You can read our full testing methodology at the bottom of this guide.
Here’s the best carry-on of 2022
Best hardside carry-on overall: Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable Suitcase with Spinner Wheels, $144.25 at Amazon
Form, function, durability and a great price come together to make the Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable Luggage a winner.
Best soft carry-on overall: Travelpro Platinum Elite Expandable Cabin Spinner, $369.99 at Travelpro
The Travelpro Platinum Elite expandable carry-on has everything you need and more, but its attention to detail sets it apart from the competition.
Best budget carry-on: AmazonBasics Hardside Spinner, $65.01 at Amazon
For the occasional weekend traveler, the AmazonBasics Hardside Spinner carry-on is an attractive bag that gets the job done at an extremely affordable price.
Best high-end hardside carry-on: Rimowa Essential Lite, $675 at Rimowa
True to its name, the Rimowa Essential Lite stands out for weighing less than 5 pounds without compromising on durability or quality.
Best high-end soft carry-on: Briggs & Riley Baseline Domestic Stretch Spinner, $699 at Briggs & Riley
The Briggs & Riley Baseline domestic carry-on is worth the investment with impressive compression functionality and premium materials that stand the test of time.
Best carry-on for more space: Monos Carry-On Pro Plus, $295 at Monos
If you’re not limited to small luggage bins, the Monos Carry-On Pro Plus is a stylish suitcase with more space inside and a smart front pocket for easily storing accessories.
Best aluminum carry-on: Away The Carry-On: Aluminum Edition, $625 at Away
Away’s sturdy aluminum carry-on is as stylish and eye-catching as it is durable.
