Frasers takes on I Saw It First as he builds an online fashion portfolio | Fraser Group





Mike Ashleys Frasers Group has acquired I Saw It First, its second acquisition of an online fast fashion specialist in as many months. The company said I Saw It First, which was founded and controlled by Jalal Kamani, brother of Boohoo boss Mahmud Kamani, had more than 5 million buyers in 2017 and would benefit from the strength and scale of the Frasers Group platform. He added that the Manchester-based company, which employs around 220 people, would also benefit from integration with Missguided, the online fashion specialist that Frasers bought from the administration last month. Sales of I Saw It First jumped almost 30% to 74.7 million in the year to October 1, 2021, but posted losses of 7.7 million, compared to a loss of 7, 5 million the previous year, and debts have increased to around 25 million, according to accounts filed at Companies House. Online fashion sites are struggling to adjust to a drop in demand after high streets reopened as pandemic restrictions ended. A shift in shopping habits towards more fitted clothes, such as dresses and jeans, also resulted in more shoppers returning items, a costly process that put pressure on profits as well as other costs, from energy and transport to the price of cotton, increase. The challenging landscape has allowed Frasers, which owns department stores House of Fraser, Sports Direct and branded fashion chain Flannels, to expand its online presence and social media selling expertise. Michael Murray, Managing Director of Frasers, said Missguided’s digital approach would bring additional expertise to the wider Frasers Group. Frasers, which is one of the few retailers expanding into the high street, is clearly keen to up its online game after snatching Studio Retail from administration for just £1 in February.

