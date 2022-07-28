Stylist Maeve Reilly brought back the nude dress

Maeve Reilly dressed Megan Fox in a nude dress for two red carpet appearances. (Photo: Getty Images)

Maeva Reilly became a celebrity fashion designer as she curated iconic looks for clients including Hailey Bieber, Ciara, Dixie D’Amelio and Megan Fox. But even though she’s been recognized for the popularity of street style and red carpet trends, including oversized blazers, “UFO” pants and nude dresses, Reilly says being a trailblazer was never her thing. main priority.

“It’s never planned,” she told Yahoo Life. “It’s not like me and a client sitting down, and we’re like, ‘OK, let’s make this a thing.’ Everything that’s happened in my career has happened very organically with the particular client and people wanting to recreate a look.”

Her approach goes hand-in-hand with the social media era we live in, as paparazzi photos of celebrities quickly circulate on platforms like Instagram and inspire popular new ways to dress.

“These looks are seen, and then they spread like wildfire. Within seconds, they’re all over the place and it’s seeping into people’s consciousness,” Reilly says. “Street style has become such a part of our pop culture because it’s recreable. It can be done on a budget or it can be done in exactly the same way, and I think that’s why people s relate so much to it.”

After coping with the coronavirus pandemic for the past two years, Reilly says people are also more motivated to dress up and likely looking for inspiration.

“I want to dress up, I want to wear my clothes, I want to express myself that way,” she says. “I think that’s just where we are as a society right now.”

As for Reilly’s current biggest client, Fox, she shares that her style inspiration comes from the mother of three and fiancé of Machine Gun Kelly herself. The 2021 Billboard Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Met Gala were all standout moments for Fox, who took to the various red carpets in see-through dresses and dramatic cutouts.

“Just me here, ignoring and defying all your emotionally repressed Puritan projections of what a woman should be,” she captioned a instagram post with side-by-side photos from the Met Gala and the VMAs.

Fox has been credited with bringing the nude dress back to the red carpet, and Reilly says that’s no mistake.

“It’s just a place in her life and part of her self-expression journey. She’s come from a really empowered place to be 36 and she feels the hottest she’s ever felt. The fact that the people relate to it, it’s like the icing on the cake,” she explains.

Styles seen on celebrities are usually more accessible via social media and fast fashion. As stylists like Reilly create their own following, their knowledge also spreads.

“I’m not one to have secrets. I tag everything I wear, I tag everything my clients wear. If people like what I wear, I want them to have it too. I think that’s kind of the point, isn’t it?” she says. “Also, to support designers who give me stuff or promote my clothing line. It’s an amazing tool.”

Reilly has also partnered with subscription platform Only Fans for his video series. Creative fund: fashion edition where she was able to support emerging creators as a judge during the competition. Watching budding designers create for a $100,000 chance was a journey Reilly recounted to herself as the founder and creative director of her own line, The local love club.

“I could cry talking about it. It’s been one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” she says, explaining that the brand’s mission to “make kindness cool” is a wink. direct eye to one’s own life experiences. “I chose to share my recovery and getting sober and the reason for it and being bullied as a kid. I really wanted to use my platform for good and recognize that because of bullying, I was really tough and really tough to be for a long time Doing the work to let the world see me, not hide from me and say, “This is who I am”, has been and remains a very vulnerable journey for me. But for me, that’s why I’m here on this earth.”

She ultimately hopes the brand reflects her ethos as a fashion leader, which is to make people feel their best in their clothes.

