Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were spotted taking photos of OutSee





If you could be anywhere in the world right now, where would you be? That’s right, you’d be on a boat off the coast of Italy making out with your wife, like Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were just photographed doing. Timberlake appears to have fully recovered from his Daddy-Dancing-Video hanging out on the internet a few weeks ago and now playing paddle ball in the Mediterranean wearing vacation dad’s official uniform of bucket hat and long-sleeved bathing suit, according to these published photos in People. His wife, Candy Actor Biel, is pictured leaning over his kayak for a kiss while wearing a cute leopard print bikini. The couples stopped earlier during their EuroTrip 2022 in Paris, according to People, for Paris Men’s Fashion Week. There they were spotted at the Dior Homme and Louis Vuitton shows, as well as taking a few romantic walks in the famously romantic City of Lights. Anthony Harvey/Getty Images While Biels’ reputation has only grown in respect over the years, Timberlake has seen some fall from grace as the company finally decided to revisit our collective treatment of Britney Spears and Janet Jackson in the 2000s. For what it’s worth, Timberlake finally apologized in 2021 in an Instagram post. He wrote (via the Notes app, natch), I’m deeply sorry for the times in my life when my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or didn’t speak about what was right. The message continued, I understand that I failed in these and many other times and benefited from a system that tolerates misogyny and racism, and mentioned Spears and Jackson specifically by name. Well, better late than never. At least we can see that Justin Timberlake still has the love of his wife, Jessica Biel.

