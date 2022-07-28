The San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus will close the season with the ’80s-themed performance “Get On Your Feet!”

For Charles Beale, Gloria Estefan’s Get On Your Feet is more than an ’80s anthem, it’s a call to action.

It’s also the title track for the San Diego Gay Mens Chorus’ (SDGMC) upcoming concert Get On Your Feet: An 80s Celebration!, Beale’s first live performance as the SDGMC’s new artistic director.

We are in a time when the LGBTQIA+ community needs to be on its feet, Beale said. He must be there to represent and vocalize, go, were here.

On July 30 and 31, SDGMC will wrap up its first live season in two years at the Balboa Theater with performances of Get On Your Feet: An 80s Celebration!, a show developed to bring diversity, community and activism to the fore. honor, according to its organizers.

In addition to Get On Your Feet, the show will feature music from Eurythmics, Whitney Houston, Kenny Loggins, Janet Jackson, the Pet Shop Boys and more.

It was intimidating to get into it because there is such a wide range of music, where to start? said executive director Jeff Heine. So the idea that was presented is a show that has a theme, that has a message, that totally speaks to our mission as an organization. And I’m really excited about it.

At the center of the setlist is the element of choral activism. Before Beale joined the choir, plans for an ’80s-themed performance were already in the works, Heine said. However, when Beale and Heine began collaborating on the concert, they knew they wanted it to be more than a greatest hits jukebox show, according to Heine.

We tried to take the idea of ​​the 80s and, first of all, make it an activist show, but also make it a hugely entertaining and rich show with a lot of different perspectives, Beale said. “[The show is] like an all-LGBTQ, all-queer, all-interesting mosaic.

In order to represent the diversity of its local audience, SDGMC’s show will include the performance of one song in Spanish and another in Tagalog, with lyrics projected in English. When selecting these songs, Beale turned to the chorus of Spanish and Tagalog speaking singers, asking them to choose the songs they wanted to perform.

I want to make sure voices that may be marginalized in choirs can be heard in our choir so everyone has an equal place at the table, Beale said.

Similar to other arts organizations, SDGMC has struggled considerably since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. While they were able to stay open with the help of federal and state programs, SDGMC faced two years of show cancellations, singers leaving the band, and no box office revenue.

The vocals are really powerful. It creates a huge shift in people’s hearts and minds, Beale said. But, right now, singing is also one of the most dangerous things you can do. COVID is an ongoing stressor that sits in the back of our minds every day.

Given the nature of choral performance, Beale acknowledges that singing is an extremely widespread activity. With this in mind, SDGMC maintains strict COVID testing protocols and masking policies.

As their first live season in two years draws to a close, Beale and Heine look to the future with excitement and caution.

I remember at the end of that first concert [after two years with no live performances], when the curtain fell, I don’t think there was a dry eye on stage, Heine said. The singers were very emotional. I think it hit them then, what they had just accomplished after all this time. The odds are really stacked against us whenever we play right now, during COVID. [Being back is] a great victory. It’s cathartic.

While Get On Your Feet: A Celebration of the 80s! represents the end of a concert season, it is also SDGMC’s way of saying that he is not only back, but also rebuilding.

Of all the songs in the show, [Get On Your Feet] said, we’ve all been through some really tough times over the past few years, haven’t we? said Beale. Let’s all share what those tough times have been, and then come together as a community, stand up and fight.

Get Up: A Celebration of the 80s!

When: 8:30 p.m. July; 3 p.m. on July 31

Where: Balboa Theater, 868 Fourth Avenue, San Diego

Tickets: $30.50 to $75

On line: sdgmc.org