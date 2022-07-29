STYLE.ME partners with XRSPACE to bring digital fashion to





NEW YORK, July 28 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — STYLE.ME, the leading 3D fashion technology company, and pioneering next-generation visual reality company in the metaverse, XRSPACE, announced their strategic partnership to bring digital fashion to the metaverse. The first collaboration will be a metaverse fashion show starting July 28 on the GOXR metaverse platform for brands and digital creators. Visitors enter an immersive space with catwalks, AI guides, and clothing designs to try on and buy. This is the first of many unique phygital experiences under the partnership, bringing increased utility to digital fashion. From day one, STYLE.ME’s goal has been to empower consumers to view and interact with fashion in the digital space. This partnership allows brands and designers to take that first step into the metaverse and reach new audiences through these virtual worlds. said STYLE.ME President Rufus Parkinson. XRSPACE has been focused on creating global, full-spectrum metaverse experiences beyond the gaming industry. Our collaboration with STYLE.ME marks an important milestone in the transition to fashion. It highlights GOXR’s capabilities in multi-user social avatar, 3D showroom, and real-time interaction. This combination truly unleashes creativity, while opening up new possibilities in digital commerce. This partnership will be the first step in providing Gen Z with unlimited imagination to customize digital avatars in the metaverse. said GOXR chief executive Kurt Liu. About XRSPACE

XRSPACE is the company pioneering the next generation of social reality via XR in the metaverse, seeking to change the way people connect, work and play – bringing people together without the limitations of physical boundaries. After five years of development, XRSPACE launched the PartyOn and GOXR metaverse platforms in 2021. In GOXR, all creators, companies, brands, museums and galleries can easily create their own metaverse and interact more with users by hosting virtual events. . EXPOs and trade shows can also be hosted in GOXR which provides 3D showrooms, AI digital service agents and real-time social interaction.

Visit: https://www.xrspace.io/us About STYLE.ME

STYLE.ME is a technology and content provider for digital fashion. They empower designers to become metaverse-capable creators, create unique phygital experiences for brands, and make fashion accessible to metaverse communities. Its virtual fitting and augmented reality solutions personalize and enhance the e-commerce experience for retailers. With patented technology and expertise in AI, computer vision, apparel simulation and blockchain, STYLE.ME provides end-to-end solutions for digital fashion. Visit: https://style.me. A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0e2e362-9930-4b49-8d70-a94902fc208c

