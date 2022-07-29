Fashion in Los Angeles: Why do people love Adidas slides?

These are the most stubborn sandals, always a bit out of place. I remember they popped up all over the 2000s like emo music, but without Spotify’s callback, it’s hard to remember the shape of the trend. Adidas slides: they’re easy to see in my mind, the black or blue plastic of the chunky, spiky insole and single strap across the foot, the contrasting white of the three stripes across the top, the Adidas trefoil or the name of the brand stamped on the side.

I first saw them in 2003 while watching Eric, a Korean-American high school student, play at Brentwood Country Club. He wore a flowing white t-shirt, basketball shorts and Adidas slides with white socks pulled up.

The coach of our golf team, who had done us a favor so that we could play for free on the exclusive course, had collusion. He shouted that all of Eric’s outfit was fake, especially the slides, the reason the golf shoes had spikes was that your feet wouldn’t move when you were swinging. Eric brushed off her concerns and assured her the look was gangsta.

We were all terrible at golf, so it was hard to say if golf cleats would have helped our games. But as Eric took his big swing, his feet did indeed shift. Instead of the crisp Greco-Roman spool of a professional golfer, he looked like a clothesline fluttering in the wind.

Eric wore these slides every day in class and at physical education. His socks were always crisp white and he often received compliments from black and Latino kids, some of whom wore their own version of the cool slides in his Adidas. It is important to note that the slides were authentic; nothing invited more ruthless mockery on the job site than counterfeits with their fourth band.

Adidas slides, or Adilettes, were created in 1963 for European footballers who wanted something easy to put on when they entered the dressing room. They were designed to be transitional, to relieve tired feet from running long distances and slamming into hard leather balls, to be slipped on and forgotten as they went from the locker room to the shower at home.

The famous spiky soles of the Adissage model, a later update to the series, were intended to be therapeutic, kneading your tired feet as you walk. But they are also famous for how uncomfortable many find them, almost like a test of endurance, the way ascetics lie on beds of nails. Even the Adidas website do not recommend them as all day wear. One pairing theory for tube socks is that they help protect the feet from spikes.

In Los Angeles, where the weather made them a year-round option, sandals were central to style and self-definition. When I was growing up, there were Russian girls who loved wrap-around Roman sandals that made them look ready for war; the casual white nerds who wore Tevas with their cargo shorts; the girls raced through in jelly sandals that made their feet look like glittering aquariums. And then there was Johnny, queer and Latino, the first person I knew who attempted the faux-hawk, who wore v-necks or a pink shirt that changed from the cheap black rubber flip flops that a lot of we had the Havaianas, which were still relatively inexpensive, but available in endless colors to match your outfit, and later more expensive leather and rainbows.

Slides were aimed at men for whom comfort was their fashion statement. Eric was proud of his slides. He showed no deference to old white men paying to be at the golf club; he literally dragged his feet as they waited for us to clear the greens for their approach shots.

The brutality of the slides makes them outliers in the gentrification of sandals. Flip-flops were overtaken by Rainbows and other leather options: straps replaced by thick bands; thin soles, barely more structured than a yoga mat, giving way to superimposed soles with contour and camber. Now you could wear flip flops to restaurants. Tevas Velcro straps and solid rubber soles made them suitable for long walks and even hikes, and later gained hipster cool for their ugly functionality. Birkenstocks pride themselves on adapting to your foot and have turned this stamp of enduring craftsmanship into $400 designer collaborations.

These upgraded sandals were one of the first shifts to luxury comfort that would define us as millennials: a precursor to athleisure, a shift to the most comfortable comfort possible while remaining upwardly mobile, and that doing so, collectively lowering the standard of what he intended to dress.

So what about those slides, which are neither comfortable nor upwardly mobile? Who were somehow adopted by men of color across Los Angeles in the early 2000s, and appear again and again on white guys who like Drake and in paparazzi photos of celebrities trying to buy coffee? Which, when I showed a luxury brand version of the slide to a friend in preparation for this article, was met with the epithet fboy? Why do they engender such contempt but refuse to die?

Maybe it’s their in-between that made them endure, they don’t quite belong. Outdoors, they bring home with the wearer, an effect similar to wearing a bathrobe, marking them somewhere on the spectrum between easy and free to lazy and allowed. Any space where slides are not acceptable is not of interest to them anyway. And the way they drag on the ground shows that the wearer is in no hurry, they won’t be seen running over them. Inside the house, they feel a little cold: unlike a fabric or fur slipper, the plastic forms a hard barrier around the foot, and you always wonder when the wearer is going to go out to water the lawn.

Today I am taken back to my Los Angeles of the early 2000s, this strange crossroads of subcultures and diasporas in which a group of black, Persian and Korean children from K-town and Fairfax and South LA found themselves at an elite country club that cost $100,000 just to join, playing a game invented by medieval Scots. It was as if LA was in a sober and confused hangover from the OJ Simpson trial and the Rodney King uprising of the previous decade, and its elites were doing penance by opening up to a multicultural future paved by Tiger Woods.

Were at one time similar to that hangover of the 2000s, when social calculations around race and class forced institutions like media and fashion to re-examine themselves. This time on the golf course, I feel like it was a rehearsal for that moment, when I decide again how and when to enter institutions that are not built for me, to navigate the codes of speech and clothing superimposed on their cultures. Eric had refused to do what I and many of my friends assumed we had to do: assimilate. Adidas slides held the discomfort of difference.

I spent many hours with Eric as he roamed the lush, well-maintained fairways of Brentwood, taking his time on bad shot after bad shot. Once we were out of sight of the clubhouse, caddies and greenskeepers, it was a rare space of freedom for us city kids, where there was no one around and nothing else to do but play this strange game. And in the cinematic nostalgia of my mind, even if it was only for three hours in the golden afternoon light, Eric had made the course his home, and he was the relaxed king of it.

Ryan Lee Wong is the author of the upcoming novel Which Side Are You On. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, lived for two years at Ancestral Heart Zen Temple, and is currently based in Brooklyn.