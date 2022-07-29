On Say Yes To The Dress, Randy Fenolis’ setup was new to the show, but some things never change, including brides trying on unattractive dresses.

say yes to the dress shows stunning wedding dresses, some of which are very fashionable, but some dresses in the new season do not hit the target audience of home viewers.say yes to the dressSeason 20 definitely changed the format. Viewers were genuinely interested in checking out the changes and judging the on-screen action.

Due to COVID-19, beloved Kleinfeld Bridal designer Randy Fenoli has been forced to return to Florida to care for his elderly mother, while renovating his Florida home. With the power of adapting to the pandemic, Randy used Zoom to virtually help his clients choose their dream wedding dresses.

Although Randys Bridal Consultation setup is new to the show, some things never change on say yes to the dress, including brides trying on less than attractive dresses. Taste is subjective, but based on the design concept of a dress, how it fits different body types, and the reactions of the brides themselves, there are definitely some dresses that are out of style. height. Here’s a breakdown of Season 20’s three least favorite dresses:

Number 3 – Your mother’s loose dress





Fun and sassy bride Alex Stebbins described herself on the show as,Lucille Ball meets Morticia Addams. Walking into her Kleinfeld bridal date, Alex was determined to wear a quirky dress for her big day. However, after trying on a black prom dress, she realized she didn’t feel married enough in a non-traditional style.say yes to the dress pattern. Her friend Allyson pulled off a simple, white Pronovias dress. Although the look of the dress was striking enough to interest Alex, the loose fit and thick long sleeves did not match Alex’s personal style or the vibeof her then forthcoming marriage. Putting on the dress, she says:I almost feel like a kid when you try on your mother’s clothes. Luckily, although this dress was a miss, it inspired Alex to explore more traditional options, ultimately leading her to a Jackie O-inspired Paloma Blanca dress.





Number 2 – No costumes on the wedding day!





Jenny Tolman’s future could include a Grammy award, but she didn’t expect to accept one at the altar. Country singer from Tennessee, Jenny was planning an outdoor wedding in snowy Wyoming. Describing her dream dress to say yes to the dress cameras, she said she wanted one that made her look like a feminine snowflake. Jenny tried on her favorite first (a Martina Liana long sleeve dress). which looked like it was made of,branches covered with snow. However, wary of her family’s disappointed reactions, Jenny tried on a very different second dress. The consultant described Rachel Gilbert’s design as beautiful winter wonderland, but the dress didn’t live up to Jenny’s vision at all. The straight beading, long sleeves, and v-neckline were incredibly elegant, and Jenny immediately looked at herself in the mirror and said:I want to wear this to the Grammys one day. However, there was nothing inherently nuptial about her feeling of disguise and artist see. Jenny finally chose the first dress she tried on, which is pictured below:









Number 1 – Returning Scream





Unfortunately, the last dress on the list is actually a Randy Fenoli dress. Beautiful Prashanthi Musapet was an Indian bride who had already bought her traditional lehenga dress for her crop mehndi ceremony. Prashanthi came to Kleinfeld Bridal, looking for a western dress to wear for her secondary Catholic wedding ceremony. Prashanti tried Brussels, designed by Randy (see this dress HERE, on one of Randy’s models). The design had a bodice that was to resemble a heart and sheer fabric on both hips. However, the low-rise crowded design, paired with a leotard-like bodice, made the dress look like a dated homecoming queen dress. Also, the transparent sides were too revealing for a conservative church. With the bodice looking a little too clingy, Prashanthi decided the princess-like feel of the Randy Fenoli dress wasn’t worth the exposed feeling it gave her.





Despite the less than perfect dresses these brides showed off to the public and their families, Alex, Jenny and Prashanthi finally found their dream dresses. say yes to the dress has been on the air for fifteen years, bringing together brides of all different cultures, ages and styles to find their dream look, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Only time will tell what Kleinfeld Bridal will show the world next.

