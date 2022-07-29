Former foster kid dresses for success with help from stylists





To help them prepare to enter the workforce, some of San Diego’s former young adult adoptees were treated to personal styling sessions Wednesday at Nordstrom Fashion Valley. More than a dozen Promises2Kids scholar tutors from the Men’s and Women’s Leadership Network attended the annual Dress for Success event, where store stylists gave them lessons on how to present themselves professionally. After learning how to build a resume, network, and answer interview questions, students in the Promises2Kids Leadership Network end the school year by learning how to use their attire to their advantage. Look for something memorable, personal stylist Danielle Gilbert told the students as she showed them various outfits. Gilbert said first impressions are key, and if students feel confident and comfortable in what they’re wearing, they can express that confidence in a professional setting. Nordstrom’s personal stylist, Danielle Gilbert, helps Promises2Kids Mens & Womens Leadership Network students with outfit coordination ideas. (Nancee E. Lewis) Nationally, only about half of youth raised in foster care graduate from high school and less than 3% from a 4-year college, according to the National Foster Youth Institute. That’s why Promises2Kids strives to provide students with the tools they need to excel in higher education and beyond. Throughout the academic year, Leadership Network academic tutors meet monthly for workshops, group mentoring, and community collaborations like this. Each month is a different program on professional development led by business leaders from the community, said Corey Polant, director of philanthropic operations for the organization. On Wednesday, students from Promises2Kids Mens & Womens Leadership Network visited Nordstrom Fashion Valley for a Dress for Success event. (Nancee E. Lewis) Guardian researcher Makayla Scott said the program gave her the tools she needed to succeed in the job market. Now I know how to be in a work environment, but this (event) helps me look the part, the 27-year-old said. I love fashion, but it’s hard to know what it looks like in the business world, it’s different from the outside world. Scott entered foster care at age 5 and lived in five different placements while being separated from his four siblings. Believing that education could be her ticket to success, Scott said she worked hard and was able to graduate from high school as valedictorian. Now a proud mom to a 10-year-old and a 6-year-old, Scott is currently a student at San Diego State University while working as a peer support mentor at Polinsky Childrens Center, a shelter 24-hour emergency center for children who need to be separated from their families for their safety, or when their parents cannot care for them. This program has definitely helped me fill in a lot of the gaps that I didn’t (fill in) growing up in foster care, Scott added. It makes me feel like I’m a whole person now and I’m ready to step out into society and not just wear my labels. Makayla Scott browses clothes racks for fashion ideas at the Dress for Success event on Wednesday. (Nancee E. Lewis)

