Maren Morris stuns in a neon green blazer mini dress as she performs live on The Today Show in New York
Maren Morris wowed in a neon green blazer mini dress as she took the stage at Rockefeller Plaza to perform at The Today Show’s Citi Concert Series.
The 32-year-old country star’s plunging number showcased her ample cleavage and toned legs.
The Chasing After You singer beamed as she greeted her fans in New York on Thursday morning. On Instagram, she shared behind-the-scenes footage from the event, saying “Neon soul.”
The Texas native’s dress featured a single button front, chest pocket and side slits.
The Grammy Award winner accessorized with gold jewelry including chunky hoop earrings, layered necklaces, chunky rings and a delicate anklet.
The brunette beauty wore her long gold streaked locks loose over her shoulders and sported strappy beige stiletto sandals.
She rocked a golden tan and her glamorous makeup palette included peach blush, nude lipstick and golden eyeshadow.
During the show, Maren performed some of her biggest hits including The Bones, Circles Around This Town and Good Friends.
While taking a break from performing in the square, she joined Today show hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager at Studio 1A for a interview.
The multi-instrumentalist discussed her songwriting process, honed her craft while studying music in Nashville, and how she was able to continue chasing her dream after her failed American Idol audition in 2007.
She cited “genderless artists” such as Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Rait and Dolly Parton as her musical inspirations.
“I definitely feel most at home in country music, but even country music has opened up so wide over the last 10 years, so it feels like it’s not one size fits all,” explained Maren.
“It’s like doing what makes you feel, writing songs that make you feel something. Let someone else file it,” she added.
The singer also shared her thoughts on motherhood after welcoming her first child, a son named Hayes Andrews, in 2020.
“I really love having a boy,” she said. “I feel like it’s really calmed me down even though everyone says you’re more stressed after having kids.
“For me, as a songwriter, as a person, it’s allowed me to sharpen my perspective on things and know that I love what I do. I feel like I have a goal here.
Maren added, “It increased my level of empathy to reach out to the unknown, so as a songwriter, I think it helped me get a faster heartbeat.
She also explained that she felt better than ever about being on tour after taking two years off.
“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in all my album cycles, just because I think, maybe my son, and then also have two years to decompress after 15 years of touring,” Maren said. .
“Yeah, that was good for me.”
The My Church songstress first kicked off her highly anticipated Humble Quest Tour in June.
The tour, named after her third major-label studio album, kicked off June 9 in Raleigh, North Carolina and will end in January 2023 during Girls Just Wanna Weekend in Mexico.
Humble Quest was released in March 2022 through his Columbia Nashville label.
This came three years after the release of his hit second album Girl, which featured the chart-topping track The Bones.
Maren will next take part in the Humble Quest Tour at New York’s iconic Radio City Music Hall on Friday, July 29.
Over the weekend, Maren treated fans to live versions of tracks from Humble Quest and other of her greatest hits at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island.
Held at Fort Adams State Park, this year’s festival featured Maren, The Roots, Japanese Breakfast, Clairo and Brandi Carlile as headliners.
Maren owned the outdoor stage with guitar in hand and her band by her side on Sunday, July 24.
The Texas native showed off her toned, tanned legs in a pair of cut-off denim shorts with a crossover green tank top.
Missing the action was Maren’s country crooner husband Ryan Hurd.
The dynamic duo married in 2018 and welcomed their now two-year-old son in 2020.
Maren and Ryan collaborated last year on the track Chasing After You, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard country chart.
They previously collaborated in 2016 on Ryan’s song Love In A Bar, which was about the night he fell in love with longtime friend Maren.
