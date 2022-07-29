Small and mighty is back in fashion

How to make a smartphone stand out from the crowd? In the case of the new Asus handset, the Zenfone 9, the answer is not to stand out but to be small. Small and powerful. Has Asus cracked the oft-forgotten code to create a compact flagship? I spent time with the handset before today’s launch to know.

Asus Zenfone 9 Ewan Spence



Summarizing the Asus ZenFone 9 is quite simple. It is a small smartphone that sports flagship specs. Unpacking takes a little longer.

Compared to the current smartphone pack, the ZenFone 9 is a small smartphone. The 5.9-inch screen is designed so that the handset can fit comfortably in one hand and fit in any reasonably sized pocket. The phone is thicker than current fashion, accentuated by the two huge camera lens rims.

The package feels good, though. There’s a lot of heft, and the thicker style means this phone doesn’t feel as flimsy in my hands. It sports IP68 water and dust resistance and uses Cornings Gorilla Glass Victus for the display.

Speaking of that display, it’s a refreshing custom 120Hz AMOLED display provided by Samsung Display. It runs at up to 1100 nits with a bright and colorful screen…luckily the font can be zoomed in a bit more to help my aging eyes.

Asus Zenfone 9 Ewan Spence



The ZenFone 9 takes many lessons from the ZenFone 8 and builds on them, the biggest lesson will be that there is a market for this balance between form and function. There’s some spec inevitability (so last year the Snapdragon 888 was revamped with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 system on chip); memory and storage options are again expected at 8/128, 8/256, or 16/256 for memory and storage, and there’s more stability in the camera body.

Overall everything feels good. The size makes it feel like a pocket phone rather than a very small tablet that some ultra flagship models seem to be after. The textured back surface provides more than enough tactile resistance to provide a secure and stable fit in the hand. In use, there is no feeling of stretching when using it. It’s very comfortable.

The significant change from the ZenFone 8 comes with the camera. There is no attempt to pack in a ridiculous number of lenses. Instead, we get a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel main camera. While the main camera of the ZenFone 8s sported an optical image stabilization axis, the ZenFone 9 will work in x, y and z six, allowing the lens to effectively float in place while taking a photo. This captures more light and therefore more detail, and you can see that in the images, although there is a little more processing to the images than I would expect. The look strays from the natural feel that I prefer.

There’s no telephoto lens, which you might expect to see on a regular top-end handset. This is undoubtedly due to the physical lack of space in the move to a smaller handset. It’s an obvious trade-off that consumers can balance themselves against the small size. Would I trade a telephoto lens for the ultrawide? I think so, but that’s due to the large number of cat pictures I take, and a telephoto lens helps me get closer.

Asus Zenfone 9 Ewan Spence



Finally, there is the battery. Asus has a 4300 mAh battery in the svelte case. It looks like this was going to be an area that Asus decided not to compromise on, and you’ll easily get through a typical day, even with a few games in the mix. I rely on a careful choice of applications and use, you will get two working days from the phone if necessary.

As for charging, the box comes with a 30W charger – which is way less than some other Android smartphones coming out right now, but it’s on par with Apple’s iPhone options. In terms of charging time, you’re looking at around an hour from empty to full.

Another compromise made here is the lack of wireless charging. It’s something I particularly like, but it’s not widely accepted as important. In balance with the ZenFone 9 paying attention to battery usage, the larger battery makes more sense given the focus of the handset.

Asus Zenfone 9 Ewan Spence



The Asus implementation of Android is called ZenUI. It’s very lightly modified on the surface and you might think you’re running stock Android. What you find is that more settings and tweaks are available to help you make better use of your environment. Asus has imported its Game Genie software from its ROG Republic of Gamers gaming phones to bolster the gaming experience on the handset. It’s not a full-fledged gaming phone, but it does get a bit more out of gaming titles from big brands.

Asus has also done a lot of work on the audio side, with audio tuning by Dirac specialists and a customizable graphic equalizer to suit your tastes.

Two characteristics are worth highlighting. The first is one-handed mode, which lowers the top edge of the display so a thumb can reach all the controls as needed before being snapped back into place.

The second is the power button, or as Asus has branded it, the smart key. Not only does this house the fingerprint sensor and act as the power button, but you can also slide it up or down to activate a custom function, with a long press and a double click offering two functions additional. This makes the user interface much more personal and you can quickly navigate your key apps with minimal physical movement.

“It’s a small smartphone that sports flagship specs. The Asus ZenFone delivers on that mission statement. The two big trade-offs are the lack of wireless charging and a missing telephoto lens. Both make sense, though they have an impact on a subset of users.The latter is becoming more popular and seen as de rigueur for a flagship or flagship handset, but it’s a luxury for others.

The choice of camera is more difficult. Smartphones are marketed around their cameras, and any weakness here has a stronger drag than most other areas of a phone. The lack of a telephoto lens won’t be noticed in near-by circumstances (the family home, a night out in the pub), but even there are times when this feature is needed. Digital zoom is not a replacement. Coupled with the software which, while above average, doesn’t quite meet the flexibility of an Apple, Samsung or Google, the camera is the weakest part of all.

But the rest of the package is solid, so if the camera isn’t high on your priority list, good enough is enough. And there’s a lot to like. It’s hard to get away from the ZenFone 9’s size, high-end chip, bright and vivid display.

Sometimes a compromise doesn’t feel like a compromise at all.

