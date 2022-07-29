Chloe Cherry Talks Her ‘Incredible’ Rise in Fashion at La Détresse Party – Footwear News





If her Y2K-centric ensembles weren’t indicative enough, Chloe Cherry certainly knows how to make a statement. The ‘Euphoria’ actress celebrated Alana Hadid and Emily Perlstein’s new La Detresse collection, ‘Summer Trip’, at an intimate cocktail party at Dante Seaport this summer – and spoke exclusively to FN on the spot about her career in fashion. “I’m so excited,” Cherry exclaimed, also toasting the same-day launch of her Urban Decay Vice Bond lipstick campaign. “I’m so happy. I’m just absolutely living it tonight.

Chloe Cherry attends La Detresse’s Summer Trip Celebration at Dante Seaport in New York City on July 14, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images The evening found Cherry, Timo Weiland, Bella, Hadid’s model sister, and others mingling and sipping cocktails from Belvedere Vodka, Rosaluna and Martini & Rossi. The new line inspired by the optimism of La Detresse has also been worn by Hadids, Perlstein and Hadid’s mother, Mary Butler. Cherry herself was so inspired by Hadid that she made a surprise appearance at the event, meeting the designer in a white silk mini dress, Air Jordan sneakers and a Versace backpack. Related “This [was] my first encounter with Alana, and I find her brand very cool,” Chery said. “I really like what she does, and I really wanted to see her in person because I thought her brand was so cool.”

Alana and Bella Hadid attend La Detresse’s Summer Voyage Celebration at Dante Seaport in New York City on July 14, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images The line’s free-spirited feeling was evident at the party itself, where fashion was really in the air – and no one seemed more sensitive to that than Cherry. Indeed, the actress has had a blistering, podium-worthy year so far. Since debuting in the second season of “Euphoria” in January, Cherry has been swept up in the fashion world, walking the runways for the fall 2022 collections from LaQuan Smith, Blumarine and GCDS. Front-row seats at London Fashion Week, as well as campaigns with Parade and Versace for SSENSE, also followed.

Chloe Cherry attends the Blumarine Fall 2022 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: Simona Chioccia/IPA/SplashNews.com So what does Cherry think of her new it-girl status? She likes it. “It’s so awesome, it’s amazing. I’m so, so honored to be welcomed there,” Cherry proclaimed. “It’s my favorite place I’ve ever been in my life.” PHOTOS: 1920s to present: High heels through the decades

