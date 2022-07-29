Students return to schools in the city of Vidalia with a new dress code

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) – In just over a week, the halls of schools in the city of Vidalia will be bustling and bustling with students.

You always look forward to a new school year, Superintendent Garrett Wilcox said.

Vidalia City Schools Superintendent Garrett Wilcox says he has hope for a year, much like pre-pandemic times.

There is always excitement.

For the first week of school, Wilcox reminds parents to expect high traffic in schools. He says it takes staff some time to set up a smooth system to get kids where they need to go.

If they are just patient with us at drop off and pick up for about a week things will improve pretty quickly.

Wilcox says one of the biggest changes of the school year is a new dress code.

All tops must be plain and in school colors. Spirit wear is also permitted as long as it matches the dress code.

You will see that hoodies are not allowed. All bottoms must be the appropriate length and a solid color as shown.

The dress code applies to all students, teachers and staff. Wilcox says some parents and students aren’t too happy about it, but they made the decision because they feel better for the district.

I hope it’s a little easier for parents, to be honest. I hope some of them see it that way. Just to try to promote a little more professional dress not only with our students, but also with our teachers.

Wilcox says the dress code is also for safety. This can help them identify who belongs and who doesn’t.

If you have visitors who don’t know the dress code, they will be easily identifiable.

Staff will also use a new crisis alert system which should be ready by the end of August. Wilcox says this is so they are prepared for any type of emergency at any time.

Each teacher actually has a badge and they are able to press a button that will identify a particular problem.

Wilcox says they also plan to incorporate more social and emotional learning opportunities into the curriculum for the year.

Our goal is to prepare students for anything they want. Whether it was college, the weather, the military, the workforce that was working really hard to help solve some of our employment issues in the community .

To view the summary of the dress code, click on here.

The district will hold an open house next week before the first day. To find out what time you need to be at your school, see the flyer below.

