Fashion
Students return to schools in the city of Vidalia with a new dress code
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) – In just over a week, the halls of schools in the city of Vidalia will be bustling and bustling with students.
You always look forward to a new school year, Superintendent Garrett Wilcox said.
Vidalia City Schools Superintendent Garrett Wilcox says he has hope for a year, much like pre-pandemic times.
There is always excitement.
For the first week of school, Wilcox reminds parents to expect high traffic in schools. He says it takes staff some time to set up a smooth system to get kids where they need to go.
If they are just patient with us at drop off and pick up for about a week things will improve pretty quickly.
Wilcox says one of the biggest changes of the school year is a new dress code.
All tops must be plain and in school colors. Spirit wear is also permitted as long as it matches the dress code.
You will see that hoodies are not allowed. All bottoms must be the appropriate length and a solid color as shown.
The dress code applies to all students, teachers and staff. Wilcox says some parents and students aren’t too happy about it, but they made the decision because they feel better for the district.
I hope it’s a little easier for parents, to be honest. I hope some of them see it that way. Just to try to promote a little more professional dress not only with our students, but also with our teachers.
Wilcox says the dress code is also for safety. This can help them identify who belongs and who doesn’t.
If you have visitors who don’t know the dress code, they will be easily identifiable.
Staff will also use a new crisis alert system which should be ready by the end of August. Wilcox says this is so they are prepared for any type of emergency at any time.
Each teacher actually has a badge and they are able to press a button that will identify a particular problem.
Wilcox says they also plan to incorporate more social and emotional learning opportunities into the curriculum for the year.
Our goal is to prepare students for anything they want. Whether it was college, the weather, the military, the workforce that was working really hard to help solve some of our employment issues in the community .
To view the summary of the dress code, click on here.
The district will hold an open house next week before the first day. To find out what time you need to be at your school, see the flyer below.
Copyright 2022 COMC. All rights reserved.
Sources
2/ https://www.wtoc.com/2022/07/28/students-return-vidalia-city-schools-with-new-dress-code/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- How to know when a recession has started July 29, 2022
- How bad can monkeypox be in the bay area?Experts weigh orbits July 29, 2022
- Biden and Xi Jinping had a long call on tensions over Taiwan July 29, 2022
- Cover of Geena Davis’ book “Dying of Politeness” July 29, 2022
- Nigeria faces tough test in table tennis as battle for medals begins The Sun Nigeria July 29, 2022