How technology and science are helping turn unsustainable fashion into on-demand fashion

We know that Australians are the second largest consumers of textiles in the world (the United States has the dubious honor of first place), and that every year we each buy about 27 kilograms of new clothes just to throw them away 23kg at 31kg of it, depending on who you ask.

These statistics are distributed so often that they risk losing their meaning, but they are anything but.

What those numbers visually represented were mountains of clothing, many of which had been worn less than seven times, dumped in one-hectare areas. In parts of the worldfarmers are even able to predict the next fashion season’s color by the hue of their rivers, unnaturally tinted by runoff dyes from the textile industry.

As with so many industries, some answers (but not all brands and consumers need to make uncomfortable decisions too) lie in fashion embracing technological and science-based solutions to some of its most unnecessary and unsustainable.

Pete Smit, Founder and CEO of StyleAtlas an Australian startup that uses 3D technology to replace the traditional garment sample-making model says much of the waste in fashion happens in the early stages of production, where the sampling part happens.

Simplify samples

It works like this: a designer has an idea for, say, a dress. They draw it, determine the fabric they want to use and any other decorative elements they want to include (buttons, zippers, seams, seams, etc.). Next, they put together what’s called a technical pack (short for technical pack), a document used to communicate product requirements to the manufacturer. A tech pack typically includes a sketch, size specifications, materials, trim, artwork, colors, construction information, and labeling.

The technical package is sent to the manufacturer, which is sometimes local but more often overseas, from which the garment will be built and sent back to the brand, Smit explains. The brand will then fit it to a person, take notes and adjustments, and send it back to the manufacturer.

This process is usually repeated up to four times before the brand signs four round trips between Australia and China or Bangladesh (where most Australian clothing is made). Each trip lasts between three and six weeks.

So many samples are made even before bulk order [from retailers] this process has enormous financial, time and sustainability costs for the brand and for the planet, says Smit.

What he proposes is that brands, instead of doing it physically, do it through software.

We created a product called Quadrant that follows a traditional process, but virtually, he says. This means designers can create a design, virtually sew it, and place it on an avatar, whose measurements are based on an actual fit model. Then you can make adjustments to the piece as you traditionally would.

Smit says that, like in real life, the 3D process requires different actors: one to digitize the fabrics so they flow and move like in real life; another to allow the creation of patterns and customize avatars.

Not only does virtual model making require the same skills as traditional model making, but it incorporates broader digital skills that can be used in other industries.

But for many fashion brands, the idea of ​​using 3D to prototype clothing is still anathema. While big fashion companies like PVH (which owns Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger) can afford to spend time and money training existing employees or hiring new ones, Smit says smaller players are intimidated by the perceived cost of integrating new technologies into their design processes. .

That’s why Style Atlas, along with other digital fashion startups such as Bandicoot, CAD sewing, Studio Ponz, Never and ORDER decided to work with nine Australian fashion brands to show them the possibilities of 3D as part of the Australian Fashion Councils FashTech Labs in April.

We wanted to show companies interested in using 3D how it works, [and] how it can save them time, money [and] the planet, says Smit. Technology alone is not going to force brands to adopt it; most brands need a way to get their feet wet and a solid business case to present to their admins.

Textile fibers from leftover wine and food

Other companies choose to approach the problem from a different angle by finding a way to create one of the most widely used cellulose fibers in an environmentally friendly way.

Of sustainability perspective, cellulose a form of carbohydrate that has a structural role in animals and plants, keeping them stiff and straight is one of the best fibers to use. It is a biodegradable, renewable, biocompatible, and affordable polymer (polymers are large molecules made up of small, repeating building blocks called monomers, a long chain of sugar molecules in the case of cellulose), and although it is mainly obtained from plants and trees, it can also be produced by certain bacteria, fungi and algae.

Instead of using wood pulp from trees, an intensive agricultural and chemical method that puts a huge strain on natural resources, the team of chemists at the Perth-based startup Nanollosis takes some produce or waste from the agricultural industry, ferments it, and turns it into rayon fibers, which have minimal impact on the environment.

Nanollose chairman Wayne Best, a chemist and adjunct associate professor at the University of Western Australia, was running a contract lab in 2014 when Nanollose founder Gary Cass (no longer with the company) is walked into my office with a dress made of rotten wine. .

He stuffed the wine by removing oxygen from the tank, which turned into vinegar after being infected with a naturally occurring bacteria, producing that scum on the surface, Best recalls. The scum turned out to be cellulose which, when dried, had a cotton-like appeal. This fortuitous discovery led to the creation of Nanollose, which to this day develops sustainable textiles from this strain of bacteria.

Unlike obtaining cellulose from trees which requires pulping, a highly polluting and energy-intensive process that separates the cellulose from the rest of the tree (cellulose is only 40% of a plant) . nice and clean cellulose.

First, the company launched a basic sweater made from its Nullarbor lyocell fiber (a type of rayon), which it spun into a yarn before making the sweater out of it using 3D knitting technology. While successful, Wayne soon realized that for the fashion world to embrace his fabric, he needed to show his potential in a more fashionable way.

So we hired a fashion consultant with a long history in the industry to help us understand how to appeal to this sector. I’m not a fashion guru myself, Wayne laughs.

And it worked: Nanollese has since teamed up with Australian luxury fashion designer Lee Matthews (as well as man-made cellulosic fiber maker Birla Cellulose) to unveil its first global garment at the Global Fashion Summit in Copenhagen in June.

The company is currently working on developing a sustainable alternative to leather, which Wayne says looks good in the lab, but still has some time before it becomes viable. Leather is a big market; there are a lot of people who want the vegan lifestyle, but while vegan leather may be animal-free, it’s full of plastic, he says.

Another big issue is scale. While Wayne wants Nullarbor fiber to replace less sustainable tree-based cellulose, the company would need to find a way to produce the 100 million tons of fiber the fashion industry currently uses to compete.

Were far from that scale, he said. When you are a small business and want to release new technology, your products will be more expensive. Wood pulp has been around for over a hundred years, it’s hard for any new technology to compete with that cost.

The elephant in the room here is that the fashion industry says it wants to become more sustainable while continuing to increase sales without reducing consumption.

The model is broken

This is the crux of the matter: the habitual mindset of many apparel producers and retailers is perhaps the biggest obstacle to transforming the world’s second most polluting industry, and so many that this problem is not solved, no technology will solve it. .

Everyone across the apparel lifecycle and supply chain needs to take a strong, authentic approach to product stewardship, says John Gertsakis, director of Product Stewardship Center of Excellencebased at the University of Technology Sydney.

Everyone involved in the design, manufacture, import and sale of products has a responsibility to ensure that garments are managed in such a way as to reduce their impacts on the environment and human health.

Gertsakis, a long-time advocate of the circular economy and sustainable product design, believes that fashion’s current business model works against sustainability, reusing, repairing and extending life. the life of the clothes. Fast fashion and sales-driven marketing is itself one of the toughest barriers to improving the environmental and social outcomes of apparel production.

Smit, who has also been in the fashion game for a while, agrees.

Ultimately, the fashion industry’s biggest problem is that its predominant business model, built around high inventory and low unit cost, is broken, he says. The result is a perfect storm of massive environmental damage, combined with a lack of commercial viability for many brands.

Writer Caroline Zielinski's follow-up story on how science and technology are solving the challenges of recycling fashion and textiles will appear in the future Cosmos weekly.






