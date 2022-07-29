Evening Dresses Size 25 – Best Plus Size Evening Wear

Fashion
Believe it or not, homecoming will be here before you know it, which means it’s time to find the perfect dress to make this year’s HoCo the most memorable yet. Finding Plus Size Evening Dresses Can Be Difficult, But Seventeen is here to make the dress-finding journey as easy as possible. Let’s review some helpful tips.
Evening dresses can be long, but most people usually wear short dresses. If you’re not sure what your high school tends to lean towards, try looking at photos from previous years, ask your older siblings, or text your friends to figure out the vibe. Knowing the dress code (even if it’s unofficial) can help you shop for evening dresses with more peace of mind. And when looking for a plus size evening dress, don’t be afraid to try out different styles and dress shapes that you don’t usually wear. You never know what brand new silhouette (like long sleeves or a square neckline) might flatter your figure and help you hug your curves on homecoming night.
Another helpful tip for shopping for plus size evening dresses is to keep in mind that cocktail dresses and evening dresses work just as well, even if they’re not labeled specifically for homecoming. It’s up to you to create your own style rules! But if you’re looking for a little expert advice, we’ve called on the expertise of color house, a service that offers color and style analysis by trained stylists to help you find colors that complement your hair, skin and eye color. They know a thing or two about choosing the perfect outfit! Kimberly gave us some ideas on homecoming trends to watch this year.
Kimberly Mayhew, CEO of House of Colour, shares that “bold dopamine colors” could be a big fashion trend for homecoming, saying “popular colors include acid greens, bright reds, exciting pinks and turquoise blues”. According to Kimberly, you should also keep an eye out for cutouts and hyper-texture — a trend that’s straight off the runways. “Expect to see dresses with added texture including fringe, feathers and crochet, to add to a unique and confident look,” says Kimberley.
You heard it here first – embracing bright colors, cutouts, and unique textures is a surefire way to ~serve up~ HoCo night. We’ve rounded up some of the coolest party dresses available to help you discover size-inclusive markings that flatter your figure just like on your big night. Grab your sparkly (or flat!) high heels and read on.
Best Vintage-Inspired Style
Plus Pink Sequin Shift Mini Dress
Size range: 14 – 24
Has anyone called for a fix of the Roaring Twenties? ! Strut in the homecoming dripping with shine for an entrance they’ll never forget. Remember to take your photos with the flash on to capture the glitz and glitter forever.
Hot Pink Sparkly Evening Dress With Spaghetti Straps
Size range: 2 – 26 More
This dress is available in *23 different colors*, so you’re sure to find one that speaks to your soul. We love the laced back and built-in bra on this dress.
Editor’s Choice
Puff Sleeve V-Neck Midi Dress
Size range: 2 – 26
This dress is a hopeless romantic’s dream – just imagine rushing down the hall in this soft, feminine, floaty pink dress. The vibrations are impeccable.
Best floral dress
Plus Size Floral Lace Swing Dress
Size range: 18 – 24
For a dressy but not too formal look, opt for soft floral lace like this option from David’s Bridal. It’s airy and very comfortable when you hit the dance floor.
Editor’s Choice
Plus Purple Feather Sequin Mini Dress
Size range: 14 – 24
“OMG This dress is EVERYTHING.” It’s the compliment you’re going to hear all night wearing this HoCo beauty as an outfit – we promise. He’s a “Best Dressed” contender for sure.
Asymmetrical V-neck Lace Embroidered Chiffon Evening Dress
Size range: 14 – 26
Mermaidcore vibes are strong with this number, and asymmetrical hemlines are super trendy. Large swirls of floral lace complete the cinched bodice, which is super bra compatible to fit any underwear you want to wear for maximum support.
For the fashionista
Ruffled Tulle Tutu Mini Party Dress
Size range: 2 – 26
Feeling a little daring? Get your chic with a strapless tulle dress that gives a whole new meaning to the word ‘ruffle’. Pair it with your trusty black heels and a red lip, and walk out the door!
Plus Size Short Floral Brocade Swing Dress
Size range: 14 – 22
This shimmering metallic brocade fabric will look stunning under the dance floor lights. Don’t underestimate the simple fit and flare silhouette – it’s a classic for good reason.
Sparkly Cut Out Long Sleeve Bodycon Dress
Size range: L-4XL
Long sleeves and black sequins are a perfect combo to get the sophisticated vibe that will have you feeling sleek, elegant and mysterious – all night long. The soft V-neck and discreet cutout will perfectly hug your figure.
Halter Beaded Short Party Dress
Size range: 2 – 26 More
Our favorite phrase in the whole world — “this dress has pockets!” Oh, and it comes in 30 different colors. The pretty beaded bodice also has built-in bra cups.
“Super cute. Good quality. The skirt is double layered which adds a bit of poof. Long enough to dance around and not feel like your booty is going to show,” wrote one reviewer.
Best Long Sleeve Dress
Analia Mesh Bell Sleeve Dress
Size range: 0 – 4 (XS – 4X)
Gabrielle Union knows a bit about glamour, and we love her collection with plus-size label Fashion to Figure. This bell-sleeved dress serves up the Ice Princess reality — so if light blue is totally your color of power, you might want to snag this one as your dress for HoCo 2022.
Plus Square Neck Short Metallic Asymmetrical Dress
Size range: 17 – 23
Euphoria Up, is that you?! Shimmering and holographic multicolored sequins make this spaghetti strap dress extra special. Imagine the IG pics you are going to get in this beauty!
Velvet Cowl Neck Spaghetti Strap Mini Dress
Size range: Large – 4XL
It is to offer luxury! Soft, velvet-like fabrics and ’90s-style cowl necks are sophisticated and luxurious choices for even the most laid-back homecoming dance.
Curve Trapeze Blouson Sleeve V Neck Mini Dress
Size range: 12 – 26
Did someone say baby angel? We can’t get enough of this super soft feathered mini dress. The A-line cut means it’s in addition spacious and comfortable – so you can really relax when the DJ plays Dua Lipa.
Coral Pleated Bardot Midi Dress
Size range: 14 – 22
The beauty of this dress is all in the tailoring. The simple colors really make the soft off-the-shoulder neckline really shine, and the asymmetrical hemline is perfect for showing off your killer shoes.
Editor’s Choice
Kyla Cutout Strapless Dress
Size range: 2X – 4X
This shade of orange reminds us of hot summer days – it’s just *chefs kissing. *If you’re hesitant about this style, know that a happy reviewer shared that this dress is one of their favorite pieces from Fashion to Figure. That’s high praise!
Satin A-Line Off Shoulder Pleated Mini Dress
Size range: 0 – 22
Switch things up with a 50s style dress that will ensure no one else accidentally gets the exact same dress. It’s old school elegance done right. Now, place to the sock hop!
Plus Size Sequined V-Neck Sexy Cocktail Dress
Size range: 14 – 28
As fall approaches and temperatures begin to drop outside, jewel tones really get a chance to shine and shine. This deep shade of emerald green is very ~Slytherin~, so you can represent your HP house colors when you get home.
Short lace tulle and lace evening dress
Size range: 2 – 28
Princess Peach vibrates forever! One of the best features of this dress is that there is a built-in fabric allowance of 5cm (almost 2 inches) that your tailor can use if you want to let the dress hang out. The sheer mesh panel also helps secure the bodice.
Tatiana Ruched Glitter Dress
Size range: 0 – 4 (XS – 4X)
The early 2000s is calling and they totally approve of this bright blue 2000 dress. One satisfied customer called the dress a “successful hit,” writing, “I got nothing but compliments in this dress!! ! I danced all night on it. Super flattering and comfy too!!! 👗😘 »
V-Neck Floral Print Long Sleeve Dress
Size range: XL-5XL
A wrap dress is always the right answer. You can adjust the fit to perfectly hug your unique figure shape, and the flirty mini skirt is universally flattering. We are obsessed with this playful watercolor print.
Plus Size Sparkly Knit Elastic Strap Fashion Dress
Size range: 14 – 24
A silver slip dress is simple, yet effective – and the perfect opportunity to have fun with your shoes. The model in the photo may be wearing nude heels, but a bright hue or a feathered shoe will totally pop against your neutral mini!
V-Neck Sparkle Skater Mini Dress
Size range: XS-3XL
This dress brings the drama. The deep V-neck, sequins and three-layered skirt make it a perfect choice for anyone who likes a bold fashion choice.
Gathered Dress with Deep V Belt and Short Sleeve Surplice
Size range: XL-4XL
Spruce up this homecoming dress with sparkly jewelry and a pair of strappy heels, then add it to your rotation for future dinner parties, birthday parties, or weddings.
Black glitter star tulle dress with puff sleeves
Size range: 2 – 26
When Van Gogh painted “A Starry Night” he was thinking of this dress…just kidding, but it’s a really good replica of the night sky. The sheer puff sleeves are totally dreamy.
