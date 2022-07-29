Evening Dresses Size 25 – Best Plus Size Evening Wear

Believe it or not, homecoming will be here before you know it, which means it’s time to find the perfect dress to make this year’s HoCo the most memorable yet. Finding Plus Size Evening Dresses Can Be Difficult, But Seventeen is here to make the dress-finding journey as easy as possible. Let’s review some helpful tips.

Evening dresses can be long, but most people usually wear short dresses. If you’re not sure what your high school tends to lean towards, try looking at photos from previous years, ask your older siblings, or text your friends to figure out the vibe. Knowing the dress code (even if it’s unofficial) can help you shop for evening dresses with more peace of mind. And when looking for a plus size evening dress, don’t be afraid to try out different styles and dress shapes that you don’t usually wear. You never know what brand new silhouette (like long sleeves or a square neckline) might flatter your figure and help you hug your curves on homecoming night.

Another helpful tip for shopping for plus size evening dresses is to keep in mind that cocktail dresses and evening dresses work just as well, even if they’re not labeled specifically for homecoming. It’s up to you to create your own style rules! But if you’re looking for a little expert advice, we’ve called on the expertise of color house, a service that offers color and style analysis by trained stylists to help you find colors that complement your hair, skin and eye color. They know a thing or two about choosing the perfect outfit! Kimberly gave us some ideas on homecoming trends to watch this year.

Kimberly Mayhew, CEO of House of Colour, shares that “bold dopamine colors” could be a big fashion trend for homecoming, saying “popular colors include acid greens, bright reds, exciting pinks and turquoise blues”. According to Kimberly, you should also keep an eye out for cutouts and hyper-texture — a trend that’s straight off the runways. “Expect to see dresses with added texture including fringe, feathers and crochet, to add to a unique and confident look,” says Kimberley.

You heard it here first – embracing bright colors, cutouts, and unique textures is a surefire way to ~serve up~ HoCo night. We’ve rounded up some of the coolest party dresses available to help you discover size-inclusive markings that flatter your figure just like on your big night. Grab your sparkly (or flat!) high heels and read on.