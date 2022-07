Shocking Photos Show Western ‘Fast Fashion’ Polluting African Beaches

Photographer Muntaka Hunter documented thousands of clothes washed up on a beach in Africa, laying bare the environmental impact of fast fashion. chasing tells Petapixel that he took a “hit” from the waves in Ghana to capture the powerful and empowering photographs. “I had to walk through water to capture most of the scenes that gave me a beating,” says Chasant. “Documenting discarded unwanted clothes is part of my long-term focus on waste geographies – to highlight the environmental cost and burden of fast fashion.” Disturbing footage taken in the Ghanaian capital of Accra shows huge piles of soggy clothes strewn across the sand. Many items are believed to have been imported from the United States and the United Kingdom, as well as other wealthy countries. Ghana is home to a thriving second-hand clothing industry where unwanted western clothes are shipped off to be resold and repurposed – but the African nation is now struggling to keep up with demand. The clothes, locally known as “Obroni W’awu” translated as “dead white man’s clothes”, are donated by well-meaning Westerners and locals will receive them in the hope that they will discover some good finds. quality to spare. Anything they can’t sell is dumped on the banks of the Odaw River, which is unfortunately synonymous with pollution. Up to 40% of abandoned clothes that arrive in the West African state end up being discarded in this way and the problem is worsening due to the increase in novelty ‘one-of-a-kind’ outfits and items poor quality fast fashion. It is also having a ripple effect on Ghana’s textile and design sectors, with local traders unable to compete with the deluge of cheap clothes from abroad. Environmental photographer Chasant used DJI Air 2s for the aerial photos and a Sony a7R III with a 24-105mm f/4 attached. The Ghana-based documentary photographer focuses on “urban marginality, waste geographies, human-environment interaction and new and emerging challenges”. It focuses on the city of Accra, showing the world the pollution in places such as Korle Lagoon where thousands of single-use plastic wastes are dumped and seep into the ocean. Visit the Chasant website to see more of his work. Picture credits: All photos by Muntaka Chasant.

