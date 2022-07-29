The bride and family immediately argued over ‘Say Yes to the Dress’

A new episode of the 20th season of “Say Yes to the Dress” airs Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

In a clip from the episode, a bride tries to find a dress with just four months until her wedding.

She disagreed with her mother and sister about wearing a simple dress or a ball gown.

A bride argued with her mother and sister over what kind of dress was right for her before her date even started in an upcoming episode of ‘Say Yes to the Dress’.

On Saturday’s episode of the TLC series, bodybuilder bride Liana came to Kleinfeld Bridal to find a dress with just four months until her wedding.

The lack of time was stressful on its own as it takes six months to a year to make a wedding dress, but Liana was even more anxious due to her opinionated mother and sister, as seen in an exclusive clip from the episode shared with Insider.

The clip begins with Liana arguing with her mother and sister over what kind of dress is right for her before she even meets a consultant.

Soon, Randy Fenoli and consultant Lisa interrupt the trio, trying to get a sense of what Liana actually wants.

“I already see a drama happening,” Fenoli said to greet them.

“They overwhelm me,” Liana replied, hugging Fenoli.

Liana and her family then told Fenoli and Lisa that they had already been to four other wedding dates where Liana had tried on hundreds of dresses. There was only one dress she liked, but she still didn’t like anything.

“You have to help us. I can’t do this anymore,” Liana’s mother said.

Part of the problem seemed to be that they weren’t on the same page about what kind of dress would suit Liana.

Liana wanted a dress with sequins on the bodice and cutouts, while her sister wanted something simple and her mother considered a ball gown.

Fenoli previously told Insider he could tell when an entourage wouldn’t support a bride’s vision for her dress.





Randy Fenoli can tell when a family isn’t supporting a bride.

CCM







“When they walk in you can always tell what the vibe is and if they really like the bride and really want her to find her dream dress or if they have their own agenda,” he said. , adding that some guests might come across as jealous or apathetic.

“You never know what happened outside the salon doors until they walked in, but you can feel the energy as soon as they do,” he added.

He also said that sometimes it was his job to stand up for a wife when her family or friends wouldn’t listen.

“I have to defend the bride sometimes. I say, ‘Listen, if you don’t get on board, I’m going to throw you overboard,'” Fenoli said.

“My goal is always to help the bride choose a dress that she feels the most beautiful in, because when she feels beautiful, she wears that dress as if there is no other dress on the planet,” he added.

“They know they look good, and everyone feels it,” Fenoli said. “It’s about the confidence you have wearing the dress.”

You can watch new episodes of “Say Yes to the Dress” on TLC Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.