Fashion
The bride and family immediately argued over ‘Say Yes to the Dress’
- A new episode of the 20th season of “Say Yes to the Dress” airs Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.
- In a clip from the episode, a bride tries to find a dress with just four months until her wedding.
- She disagreed with her mother and sister about wearing a simple dress or a ball gown.
A bride argued with her mother and sister over what kind of dress was right for her before her date even started in an upcoming episode of ‘Say Yes to the Dress’.
On Saturday’s episode of the TLC series, bodybuilder bride Liana came to Kleinfeld Bridal to find a dress with just four months until her wedding.
The lack of time was stressful on its own as it takes six months to a year to make a wedding dress, but Liana was even more anxious due to her opinionated mother and sister, as seen in an exclusive clip from the episode shared with Insider.
The clip begins with Liana arguing with her mother and sister over what kind of dress is right for her before she even meets a consultant.
Soon, Randy Fenoli and consultant Lisa interrupt the trio, trying to get a sense of what Liana actually wants.
“I already see a drama happening,” Fenoli said to greet them.
“They overwhelm me,” Liana replied, hugging Fenoli.
Liana and her family then told Fenoli and Lisa that they had already been to four other wedding dates where Liana had tried on hundreds of dresses. There was only one dress she liked, but she still didn’t like anything.
“You have to help us. I can’t do this anymore,” Liana’s mother said.
Part of the problem seemed to be that they weren’t on the same page about what kind of dress would suit Liana.
Liana wanted a dress with sequins on the bodice and cutouts, while her sister wanted something simple and her mother considered a ball gown.
Fenoli previously told Insider he could tell when an entourage wouldn’t support a bride’s vision for her dress.
“When they walk in you can always tell what the vibe is and if they really like the bride and really want her to find her dream dress or if they have their own agenda,” he said. , adding that some guests might come across as jealous or apathetic.
“You never know what happened outside the salon doors until they walked in, but you can feel the energy as soon as they do,” he added.
He also said that sometimes it was his job to stand up for a wife when her family or friends wouldn’t listen.
“I have to defend the bride sometimes. I say, ‘Listen, if you don’t get on board, I’m going to throw you overboard,'” Fenoli said.
“My goal is always to help the bride choose a dress that she feels the most beautiful in, because when she feels beautiful, she wears that dress as if there is no other dress on the planet,” he added.
“They know they look good, and everyone feels it,” Fenoli said. “It’s about the confidence you have wearing the dress.”
You can watch new episodes of “Say Yes to the Dress” on TLC Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.
Sources
2/ https://www.insider.com/video-bride-family-argued-immediately-say-yes-to-the-dress-2022-7
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Wasylyshyn, Swanson take top spots in Moose Jaw Tennis Club senior tournament July 29, 2022
- ‘Stranger Things’ Brett Gelman Sets the Standard for Character-Acting Drip July 29, 2022
- Two new monkeypox vaccination sites open in New Jersey July 29, 2022
- A musical about Frida Kahlo is coming to Broadway | Smart News July 29, 2022
- Students return to schools in the city of Vidalia with a new dress code July 29, 2022