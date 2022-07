Brainy couture: a Biomed graduate designs high-tech fashion

Published



July 28, 2022









by

Elizabeth Cooper

One of the first graduates of Virginia Techs biomedical engineering program, Leah Thomas invented a garment to relieve pain in patients with lymphedema. Photo by Don Petersen

Leah Thomas became a fashion designer to top off her undergraduate degree in Virginia Techs’ biomedical engineering program. A member of the first university cohort of 40 undergraduate biomedical engineering students graduating in the spring of 2022, Thomas designed a biosensor-equipped dress and helmet for a biotech couture fashion show. She collaborated with another biomedical engineering student and two industrial engineering students to create clothing that displayed the models’ biosignals to the public. Her water-inspired dress and headpiece moved in time with the models’ brainwaves by incorporating EEG sensors. It was a big passion project, says the Williamsburg native. As much as I love the technical side, I am creative and it combines high fashion with biomedical sensors. She originally planned to major in mechanical engineering, but the opportunity to flex her creative muscles drew Thomas to Virginia Techs new biomedical engineering program in 2019. It combined my love of manufacturing and design with the help others, she says. Upon graduation, Thomas moved to Kalamazoo, Michigan, to join Stryker Instruments as a design engineer. Integrating biological sciences with engineering design, biomedical engineering aims to improve healthcare with engineering solutions to assess, diagnose, and treat medical conditions. Virginia Tech has partnered with Wake Forest University for nearly two decades for master’s and doctoral degrees. programs in biomedical engineering, but determined that there was a strong demand for an undergraduate degree with an emphasis on fundamental mechanics. It’s an increasingly popular major, not just in the United States but internationally because of its connection to health care, says Jennifer Wayne, head of the department of biomedical engineering and mechanics from Virginia Techs. Virginia Tech has such a strong engineering college. This degree gives us the opportunity to apply engineering principles to improve healthcare delivery, as biomedical engineers work hand-in-hand with healthcare providers to solve problems or improve solutions. Last summer, Thomas interned at Virginia Techs Carilion Clinic, where she designed circuitry and coding on a sleeve that can be worn by lymphedema patients for pain relief. It’s a combination of vibration and compression, she says. Were working on getting a full patent. The first cohort faced unprecedented challenges during COVID. Students excelled and were able to conduct research in faculty labs, internships and co-ops, Wayne says. Meanwhile, the program is growing, with 60 seniors, 80 juniors and 80 sophomores enrolled this fall.

