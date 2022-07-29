Why 90 Day Fianc Fans Think Shaeedas Wedding Dress Is Another Prank





90 Day Fianc’s Shaeeda Sween isn’t happy with the dress Bilal’s sister made her, but fans think it’s probably just a “prank” by Bilal.

90 day financingfans are fed up with Bilal Hazziez’ terrible treatment of his fiancée Shaeeda Sween, and based on various previews of the show, they’re convinced he’s playing another “prank” on her. This time, they speculate that he asks his sister to give him an ugly wedding dress. Viewers know that Bilal is prone to pranks in order to test his bride-to-be’s loyalty to him. Shaeeda doesn’t seem happy with the dress that has been forced on her, and fans are wondering if this could be the final straw in her tumultuous relationship with Bilal. Bilal and Shaeeda met through mutual friends online, then he traveled to Trinidad and Tobago, so they could meet in person for the first time. After spending just seven days together, Bilal proposed. The couple then had a Nikah (an Islamic wedding ceremony) before returning to the United States to file for their K-1 visa. The couple have not yet legally married in the United States. At the start of season 9, fans were shocked when Bilal “tricked” Shaeeda into showing up at the airport in a dented van, and taking her to his ramshackle childhood home, to get away from it all. ensure that she would not marry him for material goods. . Instead of sounding like a funny prank, it served as a grim warning of Bilal’s complete lack of trust in Shaeeda. He continued to doubt her throughout the season. Now fans are convinced that Bilal is testing Shaeeda again, right before they finally get married. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related:90 Day Fianc: Why Fans Love Shaeeda Sween More Than Bilal Hazziez At the end of 90 day financing season 9 episode 15, “Last Sip Single”, viewers saw a preview of the next episode. In this preview, Bilal’s sister arrives to show Shaeeda her wedding dress that she made herself. When Shaeeda sees the dress, she is heartbroken, as it is poorly made and looks very dated. She calls the dress a “old lady dress,while Bilal’s sister tries to convince her that she will like it. Reddit useru/jenkers_27 started a thread in the 90 day financing subreddit, pointing out that in the Season 9 mid-season preview, viewers see Shaeeda and Bilal’s wedding, where the bride is wearing a completely different dress. Fans have chimed in to suggest it could be another one of Bilal’s pranks, believing the real dress will be revealed after Shaeeda freaks out over the prank. This might give Bilal another chance to lecture him on gratitude.



Fans are unsure if Bilal is behind the prank, or if it’s his sister, who also wanted the chance to bait and change Shaeeda before the wedding. However, based on past behavior, viewers feel quite confident that Bilal was involved. Either way, fans aren’t happy that Bilal’s family seem to willingly accept his test (and suspicious) treatment of Shaeeda. Many pointed out that Shaeeda left her home, her family and her career to be part of Bilal’s family, and had to deal with pettiness and mistrust from them at every turn. Viewers wondered why Shaeeda continues to put up with the cruelty of Bilal and his family. Several fans have suggested that his age is a factor, as is the “sunk cost fallacy”, which means that if you put time and effort into something, you have to keep doing it, even if things do not work as expected. Fans believe that since Shaeeda intends to get married and raise a family, she will keep trying to make things work with Bilal as she has already invested a lot in the relationship. Fans can’t wait to see the end result of Shaeeda and Bilal’s story, and will likely tune in next week. 90 day financing episode in order to find out what is going on with Shaeeda’s wedding dress.

Next:90 Day Fiancé: Signs Bilal’s Shaeeda Joke Was Producer’s Idea Source: u/jenkers_27/reddit 90 Day Fianc: Emily has a new weight loss update after having baby No. 2

