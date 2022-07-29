Issa Vibes! Draya Michelle launches a fashion line with Pretty Little Thing | New





Draya Michele Is back with the clothing collaboration of the summer! “No matter your style, vibe or occasion, let Draya help you create the cut of your dreams that you’ll wear now and all summer long,” Pretty Little Thing says of their new collaboration with the model and entrepreneur. . . The UK-based brand is one of the biggest fast fashion retailers in the world, racking up over $500 million in 2020. They’ve teamed up brilliantly with hot celebrities over the years, from LaLa Anthony to Kourtney Kardashian via Jayda Cheaves. The addition of Draya Michele to the arsenal seems like a perfect alignment as the brand targets women between the ages of 16 and 42 desiring an up-to-the-minute trendy vibe. Brothers Umar and Adam Kamani launched the brand in 2012 and have been enjoying the fruits of their labor ever since. For the former Basketball Wives star, she knew she wanted to connect with the Pretty Little Thing gang, she said in an interview with WWD. “That’s how it is with the PLT team. I’ve been working with them for over a year now, and when the idea came to me to codedesign a collection, I couldn’t say no. Our pieces are sexy, stylish and very trendy. Be proud of who you are and what you have. I can’t wait for everyone to try them on.” The capsule collection features size-inclusive styles inspired by the “motocross and motorcycle fashion trend,” with prices ranging from $20 to $68. We’ve already seen corsets, miniskirts, cargo pants and more that we can’t wait to add to the cart. More importantly, the coloring can be this year’s Hot Girl Summer palette being that it is made up of shades of yellows, greens, oranges and the most beautiful blues. Considering the intentionality around the collection, you can tell this isn’t Draya Michele’s first time at the rodeo. One of his passion projects, mint bath, so suffocated people upon its release that it partnered with PacSun to expand its brand impact. In 2017, she told Refinery29“It’s important to show people that I’m versatile. I can always have the same sex appeal in clothes. I’m not afraid to hide it. I used to think that if I was fully dressed, I wouldn’t get any likes, or people wouldn’t pay attention to me, but that’s not the case.” It is not, and it has been proven time and time again. You can now shop The PrettyLittleThing x Draya Michele collection pieces at pretty little thing.

