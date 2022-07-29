Fashion
Country Club torn up for ‘medieval’ staff dress code
Thousands of internet commentators have rushed to the defense of a country club waitress whose hours were cut in half as punishment for slacking off her skin-tight uniform during a break at work.
Posting on Reddit’s popular r/antiwork forum, Redditor u/nenonina (otherwise known as the original poster, or OP) said his employer recently changed management and explained how his reaction to the band’s oppressive dress code sparked the major change for her. usual schedule.
“I’m a waitress at a country club restaurant,” OP began. “I got into a heated argument with my supervisor when he blamed me for loosening my corset while I was on a break.”
“I just received this and found my hours had been cut in half,” OP continued, referring to a screenshot of a text message she included in her post.
The text message – presumably from the supervisor of the original poster – is a scathing continuation of the aforementioned spit and explains exactly why OP’s schedule has been cut.
“You will find that your hours have been reduced,” reads the text. “Your recent behavior has been unacceptable and I will no longer engage in arguments.”
“The rules are the rules,” he continues. “Your corset should be fully laced at all times during your shift. Do not loosen the laces, do not unbutton anything on your dress.”
“You are NOT allowed to remove or alter any part of your uniform while on the clock,” the text concludes. “If you feel dizzy, you can go to the back and sit down for a few minutes, but the brace should stay in place.”
Published on July 28, the Publish received over 40,000 upvotes and 5,400 comments.
Employers in the United States may require employees to wear uniforms, per the Fair Labor Standards Act, but there are no federal or state laws mandating uniforms beyond personal protective equipment.
And while almost all job websites warn against wearing tight, revealing clothes on the job, there are exceptions, especially in some hospitality industries.
Last fall, American restaurant chain Hooters came under fire when scores of female employees took to the internet to complain about the ‘tight’ shorts they were forced to wear, which fitted more into underwear than anything. what was designed for the workplace.
Designed to accentuate certain features, corsets fall into a similar category, but for women stuck in slimming garments for hours on end, the medical risks are real.
When corsets are laced too tight, the Royal College of Surgeons of England reports, women are prone to fainting, poor digestion, back muscle atrophy and, in severe cases, rib cage deformities.
Throughout the comment section of the viral Reddit post, Redditors acknowledged the dangers associated with wearing a tightly laced corset for the duration of a shift and criticized the poster’s employer. origin for enforcing such a dress code, even when employees are on break and away from customers.
“I’m sorry, but the uniform you have to wear every day shouldn’t cause circulatory problems,” commented Redditor u/Socksthecat12, receiving nearly 14,000 upvotes. “It’s downright medieval.”
“If you were to pass out during a shift, they risk being sued,” they added. “I would jump ship.”
Redditor u/magikot9, whose comment received more than 14,000 upvotes, echoed that sentiment.
“If you feel dizzy, don’t go sit in the back,” they advised. “Passing out in the dining room and taking them for every penny.”
“Damn that,” added Redditor u/TipsyBaker_, receiving over 4,000 upvotes. “Next time, pass out in the middle of the dining room and then file an unsafe condition complaint.”
In a separate comment, which received over 5,000 upvotes, Redditor u/needaburnerbaby asked why the original poster and her co-workers are required to wear such restrictive clothing at work.
“What kind of fucking place has waitresses wearing corsets?” they cried. “Leave immediately.
“Are you paid for the time spent on break? Redditor u/SnooDoughnughts2846 chimed in, receiving over 4,000 upvotes. “Anyway, I’ll get a better job soon, because it’s absolutely ridiculous.”
Newsweek contacted u/nenonina for comment.
