Giants QB Tyrod Taylor calls his own games as fashion entrepreneur – Sportico.com

By his own admission, Tyrod Taylor is a pretty low-key, low-key guy.

But the New York Giants quarterback’s passion for fashion has also made him one of the best-dressed players in the league. He walked around different stadiums on NFL Sundays donning everything from custom suits to pieces he designed, catching the attention of cameras and teammates.

“I’ve always seen fashion as an opportunity to express myself, especially since I’m not a very outspoken guy,” he said in an interview with Jock. “So I want to do it as often as possible.”

To fashion week events in Paris, New York and Milan during the offseason, it’s common to find Taylor in the front row, cutting him with heavyweight creatives such as Paul Andrew and Samuel Ross. The Hampton, Virginia native is not only fluent in Xs and O’s, but has also become a student of fashion, learning from the creative directors of various designer brands.

“I’m really just me, and I’m not doing it for any recognition,” said Taylor, who was appointed to Sports Illustrated ‘Fashionable 50’ list in 2017. “People who grew up with me would tell you that didn’t happen when I came to the NFL. I’ve always been like that, but obviously it’s taken on its own. own legs.

Taylor is more than a humble fashionista who buys flying clothes; he’s now an emerging designer himself, planning to roll out his high-end line – Diallo, a nod to his middle name – over the next year. The line will be premium but not as expensive as other luxury brands. Taylor says it’s in production right now and should appeal to a wide range of consumers, including NFL players who often have widely varying body types.

Tyrod Taylor at the Zegna show during Milan Fashion Week in June 2022. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

The former Virginia Tech star plans to start wearing the line’s athletic pieces this season, hitting the locker room weekly. For years, some players have made fun of him for looking dapper before games, but he says others who are also big on fashion should take this opportunity to show off their haircuts.

“Sometimes athletes are brainwashed into thinking we have to come to work wearing t-shirts and sweatpants,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be you. Especially for footballers. We only play once a week, so you only have one chance to get dressed in front of the cameras.

Taylor’s fashion is just one facet of her entrepreneurial spirit. While earning more than $59 million in salary during his playing career, he also became a prominent sports investor in private equity and venture capital, investing money in around two dozen companies. high-yield companies. He participated in Dapper Labs’ Series C funding round (which valued the NFT company at $305 million) and NoBull’s most recent funding round (valuing the fitness brand at over $500 million). He says he has invested over $10 million in different ventures over the past decade.

Like many professional athletes, Taylor relies on a financial advisor and CPA to make financial decisions, but he’s adamant about educating himself and looking after his growing portfolio.

“It’s about getting out of your comfort zone,” he said. “As athletes we know football and the sport like the back of our hand, but to tap into something else we have to dedicate the same amount of time.”

His business activity resumed in his fifth year in the league after fulfilling his rookie contract. As a starter at Buffalo, with a new, restructured deal worth $90 million, he began talking with teammates who had similar business interests. He dove into the world of investing from there.

Taylor, who turns 33 next week, likes to invest in companies and brands relevant to him in some way – which explains sports-related businesses in his portfolio – as well as real estate opportunities. He was an investor in new off-campus housing near Winthrop University in South Carolina that is already leased and will open this fall.

Tyrod Taylor is in his 12th season in the NFL, this year with the New York Giants.

The journeyman quarterback thinks he has plenty of football left, but that hasn’t stopped him from taking steps now to prepare for a post-NFL career.

“It’s very important that NFL players invest as much as possible,” said wealth adviser Carlos Dias Jr., who works with a host of clients, including NFL players. “[They] have by far the most wear and tear on their bodies for the fewest warranties compared to other major sports.

Taylor is a competitor who hates to lose, but understands the risk every time you invest. He says it’s important to stick to the plan. “Similar to football, just don’t get in the tank when you lose,” he said. “It’s understanding that there was an opportunity, which didn’t work out, but continuing with the same approach.”

Another Taylor Principle: Never go into an investment “just because you’re hungry for money. I don’t think anything works when you do business like that.

After spending his career with the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers and most recently the Houston Texans, Taylor is now in his first season with the Giants.

He can’t wait to see how living in the financial capital of the world can leverage his business portfolio in the off-season. One of his personal goals is to eventually generate more money off the field than he has earned. But starting this week, he’s putting business calls on hold and will let his financial advisor and CPA lead those conversations for at least the next four months.

Going into his 12th NFL training camp, Taylor says that on the field he looks forward to competing with the same chip on his shoulder he’s had since being drafted in the sixth round in 2011.

His top priority right now is to put the Giants, who have had five straight losing streaks, in the best possible position to win as he enters training camp behind Daniel Jones. Once the season is over, he will actively get back to building his business empire.

“I’ve always been determined to stick to the basics, and that’s football,” Taylor said. “But at the same time, as you get older and you get more comfortable, you realize that the sport won’t last forever, so you have to find other interests.