Paulina Gretzky stuns in a daring black leather dress as she and Dustin Johnson arrive for LIV Golf welcome party





PAULINA GRETZKY donned a stunning black dress at the LIV Golf welcome party. Paulina, who is the daughter of ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and wife of golfer Dustin Johnson, wowed onlookers in a daring black leather dress at the rebel LIV Golf welcome party. seven Paulina Gretzky, right, with partner Dustin Johnson, left Credit: Getty seven The couple started dating in 2013 and finally married earlier this year after an eight-year engagement Credit: Getty seven Paulina wore a daring dress to the welcome party Credit: Getty seven Paulina seen supporting Johnson during the Masters Credit: Reuters seven The model has a million followers on Instagram Credit: Instagram @paulinagretzky Johnson, sensationally LEAVING the PGA Tour to join the LIV Golf Series earlier this month. Paulina chose to skip college at a young age in order to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. The 33-year-old has a million followers on Instagram and has been featured in a number of top magazines, including cover stories on Flare and Golf Digest. The evening’s star-studded lineup included a number of big names, including former US President Donald Trump, Caitlyn Jenner and Nelly. The controversial splinter group sent Golf into the Civil War, with major stars such as Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and two-time major winner Greg Norman headlining. The Saudi-backed rebel group recently announced a 14-tournament schedule for 2023 that will avoid clashes with other major events, including the Ryder Cup. Rory McIlroy criticized the players joining the tour saying: “I think at this point if you went to play on another tour, then go play on this tour. “You basically left all of your peers behind to make more money, which is good. PLAY DREAM TEAM NOW FOR FREE WITH 100,000 CASH PRIZES “But stay there. Don’t try to come back and play here again. “It’s the whole attitude of the cake and the eating that is causing resentment among members of the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. That’s the tricky part.” Tiger Woods also questioned the logic of the breakaway tour, after apparently rejecting an offer of 820 million. The Rebel Series offers players much more lucrative prizes for winning tournaments than existing tours. seven Johnson speaks with former US President Donald Trump Credit: Getty seven Caitlyn Jenner, left, shakes hands with Trump Credit: Getty

