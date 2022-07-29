A dress of great price

MYRNA BROWN, HOST: Today is Friday, July 29. Thank you for turning to WORLD Radio to help start your day.

Hello. I am Myrna Brown.

NICK EICHER, HOST: And I’m Nick Eicher. Next, arts and media editor Collin Garbarino reviews a film currently in theaters. It’s not just about following your dreams, but helping others along the way.

COLLIN GARBARINO: Mrs. Harris goes to Paris is a charming adaptation of the 1958 novel of the same name by Paul Gallicos. At first glance, the film looks like a Cinderella story for the elderly. A humble housekeeper embarks on an adventure to buy a life-changing dress, but this middle-aged Cinderella turns out to be a fairy godmother herself.

The year is 1957 and Ada Harris is a London war widow making ends meet by cleaning house. She works hard and is selfless, but her employers take her for granted. Her friends care for her, but sometimes they also take her for granted.

Archie: Why do you stay with her who is so grumpy.



Ms. Harris: I met her on my first aircraft build crew. I never had a best friend.

Vi: Problem with this one, she always tells the truth. I can not help myself.

Archie: It’s a terrible affliction. All right, behave ladies. I will watch you.

Her life has been on hold since the end of World War II, but she finds new purpose after watching her employers make a bespoke Christian Dior dress. Ms Harris decides she must have one too, but the price of a £500 Dior dress is an incredibly big expense for someone like her. The determined Mrs. Harris skimps and saves, and after an unexpected windfall, she travels to Paris to claim her dress.

But Ms. Harris is unprepared for the world of haute couture at the Maison Dior, and shopping for a dress turns out to be more complicated than expected.

Mrs Colbert: [speaking French] This lady wants to buy a dress. Direct it to an appropriate store. [speaking French] Go!



Andre: Please let me accompany you.

Ms. Harris: No, no, no. Wait a minute. I have walked for miles. I saved every penny scrubbing the floors and I don’t know what, so I can buy this dress.

Madame Colbert: A Christian Dior is not for money. [speaking French]

Ms. Harris: Okay. If you think I don’t have the money. The.

Andrew: [speaking French]

Some members of Parisian high society resent the disruption his simple virtues bring to their image-conscious world. But others embrace Ms Harris’ good humor, inspired by her honesty and love of others.

Marquis: Excuse me, dear madam, but it would be an honor for me to see the collection as a guest. There you are. Thanks. Let’s go?



Mrs. Harris: Oh!

Mrs. Harris’ quest for a fancy dress may seem like a frivolous plot, but the film doesn’t condone materialism. Ms. Harris isn’t claiming the dress will make her a better person. And no one, including Ms. Harris, understands why she wants one.

Madame Colbert: This Dior dress that you admire so much. Where are you going to wear it? At the opera ball or at the Queen Charlottes? Will you wear it to buff floors or keep it locked away in your closet? A Dior dress is designed to amaze and delight. How are you going to do that, Mrs. Harris? Forgive me for saying this, but you are nobody. Invisible. How are you going to give this dress the life it deserves?



Ms. Harris: It is my dream.

She wants it because it’s beautiful. Her desire for a Dior dress reminded me of Jesus’ parable of the pearl of great price. There’s a certain charm to Ms. Harris’ pursuit of beauty for herself.

And the movie doesn’t glorify the wealthy, fashionable lifestyle at the expense of ordinary life. It’s quite the opposite. Parisian high society is not a happy society. The Maison Dior dream makers create beauty, but they don’t necessarily know who they are or what they want.

Andre: If you can have that, why do you need Dior? Haute couture is a vanity for us and our customers. In truth, I don’t think the house of Dior can survive.



Ms. Harris: No, my love. It would be a tragedy. You cannot allow this to happen.

Andre: Well, I have an idea, but it requires a new way of thinking.

Mrs. Harris: What? Overbearing boots bothering you?

André: Madame Colbert, she guards the temple.

Ms. Harris: She let a housekeeper buy a Dior dress.

André: Money talks.

Ms. Harris: Yes, and you know what she says, so you have to do something about it. I know you can, you’re still so smart.

André: You are the only one who believes it.

The high and the powerful lack the wisdom that comes with humility. It is this wisdom that Ms. Harris possesses in abundance, and out of love she shares it with others.

Mrs. Harris goes to Paris is full of beauty and spirit. And Lesley Manville gives a superb performance in the title role. It is rated PG primarily because the characters consume alcohol and smoke cigarettes. But the film is sane enough, although in one scene, Mrs. Harris, new French friends bring her to a burlesque show in which women dance in their underwear.

But overall, Mrs. Harris goes to Paris is a delightful film, with a heartwarming story about people that audiences will fall in love with.

Daisy: [speaking French]



Ms. Harris: It is not sewing. It is moonlight. Did I go to heaven?

Daisy: [speaking French]

This mid-century fairy tale reminds us that beauty is important and that kindness, honesty and sacrifice for others are the keys to a meaningful life. Ms. Harris gives us a glimpse of the true, the good and the beautiful.

I am Collin Garbarino.

