ASOS, Boohoo and Asda have investigated green fashion claims





CMA to determine if companies’ green claims mislead customers

A broader investigation into the fashion sector will continue as the CMA will also consider whether to put other companies under the microscope

CMA Acting Chief Executive says: If we find these companies using misleading green claims, we will not hesitate to take enforcement action in court if necessary The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will examine green and sustainability claims made by ASOS, Boohoo and George at Asda regarding their fashion products, including clothing, footwear and accessories. The move is part of its ongoing investigation into potential greenwashing and follows concerns about how the company’s products are marketed to customers as environmentally friendly. In January of this year, the CMA turned to the fashion sector, where a an estimated $54 billion is spent by consumers each year, and its initial review identified concerns about potentially misleading green claims. These included a number of companies giving the impression that their products were sustainable or better for the environment, for example by making general statements about the use of recycled materials in new clothing with little or no information based on these statements or exactly what products they relate to. Today the CMA launched investigations into ASOS, Boohoo and George to get to the bottom of their concerns. Among other things, it is a question of whether: statements and language used by companies are too broad and vague, and can make clothing collections such as Responsible Selection by ASOS, the current Ready for the Future range by Boohoos and George for Good seem more environmentally friendly than they actually are

the criteria used by some of these companies to decide which products to include in these collections may be less than what customers might reasonably expect from their descriptions and overall presentation, for example, some products may contain as little as 20% fabric recycled

some items were included in these collections despite not meeting the criteria

there is a lack of information provided to customers about products included in any of the company’s eco-friendly ranges, such as missing information about fabric composition

any statements made by companies about fabric accreditation programs and standards are potentially misleading, such as a lack of clarity about whether accreditation applies to particular products or broader company practices Sarah Cardell, Acting Executive Director of the CMA, said: People who want to buy green should be able to do so with confidence that they are not being misled. Eco-friendly and sustainable products can play a role in the fight against climate change, but only if they are authentic. Well, take a look at the eco-friendly claims from ASOS, Boohoo and George at Asda to see if they add up. If we discover that these companies are using misleading green claims, we will not hesitate to take enforcement action in court if necessary. This is just the beginning of our work in this sector and all fashion companies should take note: look at your own practices and make sure they comply with the law. MAC has written to all 3 companies raising its concerns and will use its information gathering powers to obtain evidence to advance its investigation. How the review progresses will depend on the CMA’s assessment of the evidence before it. Possible outcomes include securing commitments from companies to change the way they operate, taking the companies to court, or closing the case without further action. This decision comes after the CMA published its Green claim code in September 2021. The code aims to help companies understand how to communicate their green credentials, while avoiding the risk of misleading buyers. MAC’s broader investigation into misleading environmental claims is ongoing and other areas will be reviewed in due course. Notes to editors ASOS sells fashion items through the ASOS.com website. George at Asda sells fashion online at direct.asda.com/george and in-store. Boohoo sells fashion items on several websites, including Boohoo.com, BoohooMan.com, DorothyPerkins.com, Oasisfashion.com, and PrettyLittleThing.com. The CMA is in the initial stages of its investigation. Therefore, it should not be assumed that a company under investigation has violated consumer protection law. The key piece of consumer protection legislation relevant to the CMA’s Green Complaints Code and the enforcement cases announced today is the Consumer Protection from Unfair Commercial Practices (CPR) Regulations 2008 ). The CPRs contain a general prohibition against unfair trade practices and specific prohibitions against deceptive acts and deceptive omissions. Examples and case studies can be found in CMA The Green Claims Code: Environmental Claims on Goods and Services. Learn more about how MAC is supporting low-carbon growth in its 2022/23 annual plan. Media inquiries should be directed to [email protected] or 020 3738 6460. All inquiries from the general public should be directed to the CMA’s General Inquiries team at [email protected] or 020 3738 6000.

