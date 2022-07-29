CFDA releases official New York Fashion Week schedule for September – WWD





The Council of Fashion Designers of America has released the official New York Fashion Week preliminary schedule in partnership with IMG’s NYFW: The Shows. NYFW will take place September 9-14. Spring Studios will continue to be the central hub for NYFW: The Shows, although NYFW shows will take place throughout New York City. “One of NYFW’s strengths is the city itself and how it continues to spur our talent. We will continue to see designers show in unique locations and neighborhoods across New York City with a base of shows happening at Spring Studios,” said Steven Kolb, CEO of CDFA. “September demonstrates the continued momentum for the CFDA and the significant reach NYFW offers brands. This season includes a standout international roster, returning designers, first-time shows, and our CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, all while reflecting the greatest diversity in NYFW history,” said Kolb. NYFW kicks off Sept. 9 with Proenza’s Schouler show at 4 p.m. and ends Sept. 14 with Tom Ford’s show at 8 p.m. The preliminary program includes more than 109 confirmed designers, including returning brands like Altuzarra, Barragan, Batsheva, Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, Christian Siriano, Coach, Deveaux New York, Dion Lee, Eckhaus Latta, Gabriela Hearst, Interior, Jason Wu, Jonathan Simkhai, Khaite, Kim Sui, LaQuan Smith, Luar, Maisie Wilen, Markarian, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, Michael Kors, Peter Do, Prabal Gurung, Sergio Hudson, Studio 189, Theophilio, Tory Burch, Victor Glemaud and Willy Chavarria. Tommy Hilfiger, Area and Puma return to NYFW after a hiatus. As noted, Hilfiger airs Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. at Skyline Drive-In in Brooklyn and in a parallel Metaverse activation. Area is Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. and Puma is Sept. 13 at 9 p.m., where it’s planning “Futrograde,” a show featuring fashion, music, and sports. First-time additions to the calendar’s in-person activations include AnOnly Child, Ashlyn, Foo and Foo, LoveShackFancy, Midnight Studios, Patricia Moto’s One/Of, and Tia Adeola. The international brands Fendi, Marni and Cos will be present during the week. Fendi, for example, is presenting Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. to mark the 25th anniversary of the Baguette (which, as WWD reported, will likely involve Marc Jacobs in one way or another), while Marni will present September 10 at 9 p.m. and Cos show on Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. Also joining the week are this year’s CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists Fe Noel, Sukeina, NoSesso, Elena Velez, Judy Turner, Wiederhoeft and BlackBoyKnits with collection showcases. “This year marks the 60th anniversary of the CFDA, and as organizer of the official NYFW calendar, we are incredibly proud to release programming that reflects our founding principle: promoting American fashion globally,” added Kolb. “We celebrate the collective excellence, diversity and resilience of our industry and look forward to a strong season of American collections alongside our esteemed international guests.” In-person shows will take place in accordance with New York State health guidelines. Shows and presentations will continue to be presented through Runway 360, the CFDA’s centralized digital hub and business tool to support collection releases from American fashion brands throughout the year. As previously reported, New York Men’s Day, which takes place September 9, will feature Amirok, Atelier Cillian, A. Potts, Nobis, Teddy Vonranson and Terry Singh from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and Fried Rice, Holo Market, Nicholas Raefski, Nobis, So.TY and Todd Patric from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Nobis is present at both sessions). The shows will take place at location 05 and Daylight Studios next to Hudson Yards on the West Side of Manhattan. SEE PRELIMINARY MODE SCHEDULE Spring 2023 American Collections Calendar

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/designer-luxury/cfda-official-new-york-fashion-week-calendar-september-2022-1235263576/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos