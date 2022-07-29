The NYFW Calendar Has ArrivedMarni and Fendi Lead European Spring 2023 Runway Invasion





Today, the Council of Fashion Designers of America, in partnership with IMG, released the Spring 2023 collection schedule for New York Fashion Week. Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough of Proenza Schouler, who are celebrating the brand’s 20th anniversary this year, will kick off the shows. The opening slot of the program perhaps officially cements their status as a New York institution. This year the CFDA celebrates its own anniversary, its 60th, and the diverse designers on the program this season reflect its commitment to supporting and exalting American talent while reiterating that New York remains a vital part of the global fashion industry. Earlier this month, Fendi announced a special show on the evening of September 9, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Fendi Baguette as well as Kim Jones’ second year as artistic director of couture and fashion. female fashion. Fellow Milanese Marni will also be in New York on September 10, kicking off a so-called world tour in a bid to get closer to her audience, as creative director Francesco Risso recently told Vogue Business’ Luke Leitch. Meanwhile, COS, the fashion fanatic’s favorite Swedish minimalist hideaway, will debut at NYFW on September 13th. There are over 100 established labels with a mix of established designers like Michael Kors, Carolina Herrera, Prabal Gurung, Tory Burch and Altuzarra as well as a slew of next-gen designers who have reinvigorated the city’s offering. : Barragn, Batsheva, LaQuan Smith, Luar and Willy Chavarria, among others. September promises to be one of the strongest seasons in recent memory, says CFDA CEO Steven Kolbvogueby email. We are thrilled to have Tommy Hilfiger and Area back in NYFW and look forward to welcoming Fendi, Marni and COS, whose presence reinforces the strength of the US market as well as New York City’s role as a milestone in the global fashion calendar. We are also looking forward to seeing the new collections of our CFDA 2021/vogue The Fashion Fund finalists, whose diversity of voices and creativity will positively add to the energy of the week. The seven finalists who are Fe Noel, Sukeina, Elena Velez, Judy Turner, Wiederhoeft, black boy knitwear, and No Sesso (which has the second slot of the week, right after Proenza Schouler) will have special showcases throughout the week and are sure to be among the highlights of the season. Ukrainian label Bevza will once again be featured at NYFW, with an afternoon slot on September 13. Curiously absent from the program (so far) is Telfar, although the creator is known for always doing things his own way, at his own pace. . Tom Ford will once again close the season with his show on September 14 at 8 p.m. The excitement is certainly back in New York this season. We can’t wait.

