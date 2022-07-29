Eva Longoria looks effortlessly stylish in a fitted summer dress as she adores her son Santiago

Eva Longoria was every inch the fashionista as she spent some quality time with her family on Thursday.

The former Desperate Housewives actress, 47, doted on her four-year-old son Santiago as she lunched with her husband Jose Baston in Beverly Hills.

Eva was beaming with joy when she came out, holding her little doggie by the hand.

Fashionista! Eva Longoria looked amazing as she spent some quality time with her family in Beverly Hills on Thursday

The actress was the picture of style in a striped sundress cinched in her slim waist.

She rocked a high ponytail and a pair of large, flat-edged shades.

Eva added a splash of color with her hot pink handbag and matching high heels.

She gazed tenderly at her little one as she stood outside the restaurant, hand in hand with him.

Stunning summer! The actress was the picture of style in a striped sundress that cinched her slender waist

Meanwhile, her handsome hubby opted for a fitted black collared top, rolled up gray pants and taupe shoes.

Eva married her third husband, Televisa executive Jose, in May 2016 in a ceremony attended by close friends Victoria and David Beckham.

The pair first met on a blind date in December 2015 arranged by a mutual friend in Mexico City, with Eva revealing her future husband had no idea who she was.

In December 2017 the couple confirmed they were expecting their first child and in June 2018 they welcomed their first child, son Santiago Enrique Bastn.

Aww: The duo were joined by Eva’s husband, businessman Jose Baston

Santiago is the first child for Eva, but the fifth for Jos, who was previously married to Mexican actress Natalia Esperon.

When asked in a 2019 interview what the secret to her happy marriage was, Eva explained that she and her husband respect each other and support each other’s goals and dreams.

The star said: “When I was younger it was so much about what I had to achieve.

“I’ve accomplished so much already that I can really sit down now and enjoy the success and continue to dream bigger with a partner.”