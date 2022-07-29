Fashion
UK competition watchdog to probe fashion retailers on greenwashing
Britain’s competition watchdog has launched inquiries into three fashion brands over their eco-friendly and sustainability claims, following a review of allegations of greenwashing in the clothing industry.
The Competition and Markets Authority said on Friday it was investigating claims by brands Asos, Boohoo and Asdas George about the eco-friendly nature of their fashion products, including clothes, shoes and accessories .
The investigation was prompted by a CMA review in January which it said had identified concerns over potentially misleading green claims by some UK fashion retailers.
These included a number of companies giving the impression that their products were sustainable or better for the environment, for example by making general statements about the use of recycled materials in new clothing with little or No information based on those statements or exactly what products they linked to, the watchdog said.
The AMC said the eco-friendly language used by retailers was too loose and vague, and could give the impression that clothing collections such as Asos’ Responsible Edition, Boohoos’ current Ready for the Future range and George for Good are more environmentally friendly. than they really are.
Asos said it would cooperate with the CMA investigation and added it was committed to playing its part in making fashion more sustainable. Boohoo also said it is committed to providing its customers with accurate information about the products they purchase.
Asda said it had ensured the claims it made about sustainability could be backed up by industry accreditations.
We are ready and willing to answer any questions the CMA has about our George for Good range and welcome the further work of the CMA to ensure that the sustainability claims made by the fashion industry as a whole are strong and clear. , did he declare.
All three retailers have signed up to Textiles 2030, an initiative coordinated by the Waste and Resources Action Programme, a UK charity, to accelerate movements towards greater sustainability in fashion.
Fashion, especially the cheaper part of fast fashion, has come under increasing scrutiny for the environmental impact of its products. Globally, the industry is thought to be responsible for more carbon emissions than aviation and shipping combined, as the rush to produce cheaper clothes encourages overconsumption.
Wrap estimated that one kilogram of cotton requires up to 20,000 liters of water to produce, putting a strain on ecosystems in poorer countries.
Garments are technically difficult and often uneconomical to reprocess and recycling rates are very low. A 2019 report by the UK Parliament’s Environmental Audit Committee estimated that around 300,000 tonnes of textile waste ends up in landfills each year.
Retailers have responded by launching ranges that often feature organically grown cotton and reduced water usage. Some, including Asos, have launched online marketplaces for second-hand clothes or set up collection points in stores for unwanted clothes.
But they also recognized that environmental rhetoric among young consumers in particular is not translating into buying habits. A survey carried out last year by the German fashion platform Zalando found that only 23% of respondents gave sustainability a high importance in their buying motivations, compared to four-fifths who were influenced by price and adjustment.
The CMA investigation follows a recent rebuke from supermarket group Tesco over claims it made about the environmental credentials of meat-free foods. The Advertising Standards Authority said the food retailer could not provide any evidence about products in its Plant Chef range and told it not to make environmental claims unless it had enough evidence to back it up. [them].
