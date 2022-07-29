Britain to investigate environmental claims by ASOS, Boohoo and Asda





LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) – Britain’s competition regulator will investigate whether fashion brands ASOS (ASOS.L), Boohoo (BOOH.L) and George at Asda are misleading shoppers with their environmental claims as ‘he examines retailers for evidence of ‘greenwashing’. The investigation comes as regulators step up scrutiny of companies that may be overstating their green credentials in a bid to woo climate-conscious consumers as well as billions of dollars in funds from environmentally-focused investors. “People who want to ‘buy green’ should be able to do so in the knowledge that they are not being misled,” said Sarah Cardell, acting director general of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), in a communicated. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register “Eco-friendly and sustainable products can play a role in the fight against climate change, but only if they are authentic.” If the three companies are found to be misleading customers, the CMA will take enforcement action, including in court, if necessary, Cardell said, noting that the investigation was “just the beginning” of the work. of the CMA in the clothing sector. The agency has raised concerns with all three companies and will begin gathering evidence, which will help it determine if there have been any violations of consumer protection laws. It will consider whether the language used in marketing clothing, shoes or accessories is too vague and whether the criteria used by companies to label products as sustainable might be lower than customers might reasonably expect. Online fashion retailers ASOS and Boohoo said in separate statements they would work with the CMA and pledge to provide accurate information about their products. Representatives of supermarket group Asda, owner of the George clothing line, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. GREEN CLAIMS INVESTIGATION The CMA’s concerns come as the global fashion industry comes under increasing pressure to clean up its act. The United Nations says industry is the world’s second largest consumer of water, behind agriculture, and is estimated to be responsible for up to 8% of carbon emissions. Many regulators in the United States and Europe are cracking down on potentially false environmental, social and governance (ESG) claims made by companies across all sectors as well as investor funds to ensure they are supported. Read more Last year, MAC released a Code of Environmental Claims, a set of guidelines for businesses and buyers to ensure that environmental claims are genuine and not misleading. It will look at products from fashion brands’ eco-friendly ranges, where some labeled as eco-friendly may contain as little as 20% recycled fabric, the CMA said. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru and Sachin Ravikumar in London Editing by David Goodman, Elaine Hardcastle Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/uk-probes-fashion-groups-asos-boohoo-asda-over-green-claims-2022-07-29/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos