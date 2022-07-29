Sustainable consumption: An anti-fashion manifesto: where do your clothes come from? | Company

Fashion
What are the clothes you wear today made of? Where do they come from? Who made them? How much were the people who sewed them paid? How many liters of water were used to make them? How long will they last in your closet? We need to ask ourselves questions about our clothes. We must break the complicit silence that has flooded our cupboards with cheap, innocuous and very polluting parts. Closing our eyes made us feel less guilty, but the absence of guilt does not absolve us of our responsibility.
Making a garment like a t-shirt requires 2,700 liters of water, the same amount a person would drink in 900 days. The garment was designed, cut, dyed and sewn by different people who live far from where the shirt is ultimately sold. How come the shirt costs the same as a sandwich?
The pollution caused by the fashion industry is second only to the automobile industry. It accounts for 10% of global carbon emissions, from energy used in production, manufacturing and transportation.
Washing clothes releases 500,000 tons of microfibers into the ocean. Each year, 85% of the textiles produced end up in landfill. Burning the products of past seasons is a very common technique in the world of expensive fashion. Luxury brands burned unsold items worth more than $30 million simply to avoid putting them on sale and preventing their symbolic value from diminishing.
We must slow down our consumption of clothes! We have to clean our closets and ask ourselves uncomfortable questions that encourage us to engage in different consumption practices: Do I really need another pair of jeans? What is behind the desire to buy something new? A long time ago, fashion ceased to be limited to buying and selling clothes; it has become a huge market of identities. And it seems that identity is also in crisis: on average, people bought 60% more clothes in 2014 than in 2000.
We need to buy less and think differently about buying clothes.
For example, we need to understand what about the jacket that, despite the passage of time, wear and changing trends, has remained in our closet, unscathed, and is still a favorite. The fashion industry needs to be more intentional in making beloved and enduring clothes, rather than quickly becoming emotionally redundant and easily replaced, as Tamzin Rollason of the Center for Urban Research aptly described. Prolonged and prolonged use of clothing is one of the most decisive ways to achieve less environmentally disastrous fashion.
We should focus more on swapping clothes, buying used clothes that someone else no longer wears. We should devote ourselves to repairing and transforming dresses or pants that we don’t wear, or that have been damaged but could be transformed into something else. The only truly sustainable fashion is clothing made without using new materials.
Buying second-hand clothes shouldn’t be the preserve of vintage clothing enthusiasts. It should become a normalized, ethical and cool practice for everyone. It’s a mandate to give new life to the overabundance of clothes that flood our society and end up in huge landfills!
We also need more people to learn how to make their own clothes. Through this commitment to DIY and tailoring, we can and must challenge fashion’s tyrannical production system and size scheme, which makes it increasingly difficult to love our bodies as they are. It is. Making our own clothes is a way to be certain of the origin of our clothes. This would help break the chain of poorly paid labor that accompanies garments produced in China. Doing this would also restore the body’s virtues of roundness and flesh. A dress should conform to the body, the body should not need to be forced to fit a dress.
We should take a page from the movies, where even the least notable character appears in the credits. Garments should adopt a similar system in which credits (tags) recognize everyone who was involved in creating the garment. Then when we ask who made it, we can find out more about the people who made it, cut it, and sew it. Perhaps with so many names and lives associated with a piece of clothing, we will stop viewing clothing as disposable and instead begin to appreciate it as something precious that deserves to be honored.
We need to ask about our new clothes, our closets, and our old clothes. By doing so, we can find ways to prevent our desire for beautiful clothes from encouraging real disaster.
