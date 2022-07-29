Dapper Dudes: The Best Men’s Clothing Stores in San Francisco

The past few years have been tough for menswear retailers in San Francisco.

First, the summer of 2019 saw the permanent closure of forward-thinking Unionmade, then others had to close during the pandemic (RIP Maas & Stacks and Tanner Goods).

But fear not, gentlemen of taste: the pace continues and there are still plenty of menswear boutiques where you can find a nonchalant hoodie, selvedge jeans and subtly curated accessories.

Ready for a new look? Here are our favorite menswear stores, from casual to hipster to classic for fashionable men of all ages in San Francisco.

PS: That’s all to say nothing of SF’s strong vintage and consignment scene.

Mr. Lin: For the impeccably dressed, scotch-twirling gentlemen Mr. Lin hits a blue note with custom murals by East Bay artist Caroline Lizarraga. (Christopher Stark) The plush leather sofas and well-stocked bar are sensible temptations to convince the guy who hates trying stuff to stick around for a while. Designed by San Francisco tastemaker Chess Martinez (a dapper dude in his own right), Mr. Lin is a sophisticated men’s cave where you can sip a whiskey while browsing Barena cotton zip-up jackets, Haupt printed linen shirts and Paul Smith accessories. As for the moody murals painted by Caroline Lizarraga, we’re obsessed. (Psst: the ladies might recognize it as the sister store to the owner’s longtime women’s clothing store. Betty Lin.) //3615 Sacramento Street (Presidio Heights), mrlin.com

Taylor Stitch: For nature-loving gentlemen (Courtesy of @taylorstitch) Sophistication meets durability and durability at Taylor Stitch, which prides itself on using recycled fabrics and regenerative fibers and avoiding harmful chemicals and pesticides. Started over a decade ago with the simple idea of ​​creating a shirt that lasts, Taylor Stitch’s staple piece uses French seams with 22 stitches per inch to ensure you get what you pay for. The earth-toned Mission store is lined with shirt lockers and also offers knitwear, outerwear and footwear that will take you from chopping wood at the office to coffee breaks at Ritual. // 383 Valence Street (Mission), taylorstitch.com

Rolo: For laid-back, urban guys who support the local (Steven Bracco, courtesy of Hood) Founded in SF by Roland Peters and Mark Schultz in 1986, Rolo is a men’s go-to for quality classic t-shirts, hoodies and accessories, both from Rolo’s own brand and from iconic designers such as G -Star Raw, Brixton and Fred Perry. to name a few. Stop by R by Rolo (2267 Market Street) for workout clothes, men’s swimwear and sports shoes. // 2351 Market Street (Upper Market), rolo.com

The Archive: For the avant-garde who doesn’t go with the flow (Courtesy of @thearchivesf) Check Archives for edgy, edgy pieces you’re unlikely to find anywhere else in town (or most of the country). A great place to discover one-of-a-kind menswear from a thoughtful selection of visionary designers, The Archive is worth a visit for its high-end, design-driven menswear and accessories, such as AF Artefact, Blake Kuwahara and Guidi 1896, to name but a few. Think sculptural silhouettes, layers of texture and innovative design details, all on a predominantly black, white and gray palette. // The Archives, 317 Sutter St (Union Square), archivesf.com

The Darkside Initiative: For the guy who knows his kicks and then some (Courtesy of @thedarksideinitiative) In a city where sneakers are well anchored in the daily dress code, the regularly renewed selection at The Dark Side Initiative is aimed at aficionados with a dark and minimalist side. With its stylish collection of limited-edition Nike sneakers, streetwear and accessories, including hard-to-find pieces from Japanese street labels Neighborhood and WTaps (they are WTaps’ exclusive distributor in SF), the brand showcases every item in a clear, consistent way in two stores in the city. // The Darkside Initiative, 1827 Powell St. (North Beach; temporarily closed for renovations) and 989 Valencia St. (Mission), thedarksideinitiative.com

Cable Car Clothiers: For the guy who wants classic style and a clean shave (Courtesy of @cable_car_clothiers) A Financial District institution for over 75 years, the emporium-style high ceiling Cable car clothing is an impressive one-stop destination for dapper dressers. The traditional men’s clothier caters to enthusiasts of classic menswear, with an emphasis on British style, although they also offer updated interpretations of old favorites such as the indigo striped selvedge shirt from Tellason. Step inside and you’ll find everything from handmade Loake wingtips to iconic Stetson fur felt and straw hats. There’s also an on-site hair salon and shoe shine service, ensuring a head-to-toe finish for those who want it. // Cable Car Clothiers, 110 Sutter St. (FiDi), cablecarclothiers.com