Lululemon Hike collection review: We tried the new line

Hiking can mean different things to different people. There’s the type of hike that requires miles of uphill hiking over desolate, rugged terrain, and there’s the type that looks a bit like your standard park walk. Whatever your preferences or abilities, The new line of Lululemons hiking gear promises to keep you comfortable, supported and safe through the use of durable, abrasion-resistant materials and high-tech accessories, from storage to ventilation.

The list of Menthe sand womenparts and released accessories July 5 this year is designed to make spending time on the trail a breeze. It includes 33 convertible, packable, and water-resistant pieces, from cargo leggings to oversized jackets and roomy backpacks. All parts are designed to avoid chafing, keep you cool and warm thanks to their thermo-regulating properties and look cool to death associated with all your favorite sports activities. Prices range from $28 to $198.

lululemon

As a lifelong Lululemon fan, I noticed almost every detail that sets this line apart from previous ones. There was a real effort to keep up with the times by using on-trend hues (hello lilac, tan and multi-coloured), and I saw right away that the line deviated from the brand’s previous minimalist pieces. , up to the new logo written in alphabetical order. Each piece serves a function beyond protecting your body from the elements: hiking to swimming. short and bra work as both hiking shorts and swimwear, eliminating the need to bring a change of clothes on land and sea outings. The set is also an ideal option for particularly sweaty hikes that require impromptu dips in a lake to cool off.

Because I live in an urban jungle, I couldn’t immediately take these babies hiking in the traditional sense. Instead, I first took them for a ride on my treadmill doing a Peloton Tread Hiking Bootcamp class. That way I could see how they were doing when I was building tons of sweat (hello, brisk uphill walk) and determine if they provided enough flexibility during the cross-training components of the workout. Next, I took a hilly, windy ride in the scorching heat of Montreal.

Although they showed plenty of sweat stains in the purplish-brown colorway, the Super High Rise Cargo Hiking Shorts were the most compressive bike shorts I’ve ever worn and kept me comfortable throughout both activities. The pockets are so deep I thought I lost my credit card and had to call my bank. Although they are $98, you also get full fanny pack storage. If I had taken a size for the wedgie-inducing Cargo HR multi-pocket hiking shortsI could foresee that they would feel super airy and light, which is really all you could ask for when you’re hiking in nature, touring a city on foot, or putting your body through rigorous things on a treadmill.

The pieces that stood out to me the most were not so much the tops or the bottoms, but the overcoats. Brownie points go to Convertible Ripstop Hiking Jacket to come with a detachable and convertible purse, and removable sleeves and a hood that let you adjust your body temperature on the fly. If you’re planning on hiking anytime soon, I can’t think of a more space-conscious piece for your luggage or carry-on that’s suitable for virtually any climate.

lululemon

The best part about hiking is that it’s as much a summer sport as it is a fall sport. I fell in love with Grid Fleece Hiking Overshirt made with mesh ventilation, fleece material, generous chest and arm pockets for your phone and longer length in the back to protect you when sitting on the floor. While it certainly works well for breezy summer nights, it makes a real winner of a year-round top layer.

Of all the items I’ve tried on from the collection, I can see the Power Stride Hiking Socks get the most mileage. Like most cardio-forward activities, our feet are the foundation of any hike, so these well-cushioned, sweat-wicking socks are definitely a step in the right direction. At $28, they’re a little more than most of us would rather spend on socks, but I see them as a way to turn any old sneakers you might have into more satisfying hiking boots that won’t leave your feet are swollen or overheated. Their 3D wool-blend knit fabric creates a nice tight contour around the foot and arch, and it has extra heel padding to protect against blisters. Although I don’t run in them because they err on the thicker side, they did run super smooth for an hour walk around my neighborhood.

Finally, as someone who prefers to explore a trail or city hands-free to save my back, I appreciate that you can fit almost a small business backpack in a selection of their parts like the High Rise Convertible Hiker Jogger and Water-repellent fleece hiking vest.

Due to the use of thicker and more durable fabrics throughout the line, I also noticed the sizing was a little different. While I’m normally a size 4 in all Lululemon leggings, I’ve learned that I’ll probably need closer to a 6 or 8 in gear with less don from this new line for a wide range of movement. If you’re planning on buying online, you can go up a size, especially if you’re hoping to take advantage of all their hidden and exterior pockets for your bulkier belongings like phones or, in keeping with the theme, the trail mix.

Whether you have some serious hiking on the horizon or just thinking about increasing your daily step count, Lululemons Hiking Collection has something for everyone. Its intentional use of materials and specifications gives every part a little extra value, from plenty of storage to ventilation to protection against anything unexpected you might find along your ride.

While coins certainly aren’t cheap, I currently own dozens of Lululemon coins that have stood the test of time, marathons, and international travel, and I can foresee most items holding up just the same. . The Lululemons Hike collection seems to pay particular attention to longevity and durability, so your cost per wear should drop significantly. And if you don’t really consider yourself a hiker, these pieces might change your mind.