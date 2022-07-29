H&M sued for ‘misleading’ sustainability marketing

H&M is profiting from consumers’ interest in sustainability and products that ‘do no harm to the environment,’ a new false advertising lawsuit claims According to the proposed class action lawsuit it filed in federal court in New York July 22, plaintiff Chelsea Commodore claims that, in an effort to target the growing segment of environmentally conscious consumers who are willing to pay more for sustainably produced clothing and accessories, the Swedish fashion giant fast prominently integrated environmental scorecards for its products called sustainability profiles into the labeling, packaging and marketing materials of hundreds of its offerings only to eventually remove them after being called out for using falsified information that didn’t were not consistent with the underlying data.

In the newly filed lawsuit, Commodore alleges that despite its position as a fast fashion giant, H&M has created an extensive marketing program to whitewash its products to portray them as environmentally friendly when they do not. are not. Part of this overall effort comes in the form of its misleading environmental scorecards, which are displayed prominently on green hang tags, in-store signage and online marketing. A sustainability profile marketed by H&M, for example, claimed that a dress had been made with20% lessof water on average, when an independent investigation by media outlet Quartz revealed that the dress had in fact been made with20% morethe water. Another example showed that H&M presented a particular product as being made with 30% less water when the Higg website, where H&M got this information, showed that the item was actually made with 31% less water. in addition, which made it worse than conventional materials. Commodore alleges.

Conveniently and blatantly presenting negative results as positive results, like turning more water into less water [on its] dashboards, Commodore accuses H&M of fake[ying] its sustainability profiles with inaccurate and misleading data and misrepresent[ing] its products as being better for the environment than comparable garments, when they are not. And to make matters worse, Commodore alleges that H&M did this for every sustainability profile dashboard.

In this context, Commodore argues that a majority of products marketed by H&M as sustainably produced are no more sustainable than items made of [its] main collection, which are also unsustainable and do so to the detriment of consumers, who pay a premium price thinking they are buying truly sustainable and environmentally friendly clothing. (To play devils advocate here for a moment: sensible consumers should probably know that H&M’s high sales of conscious $25 cardigans and sustainable $40 dresses aren’t exactly sustainable.Whereenvironmentally friendly, right?)

In addition to its allegedly problematic sustainability profiles, Commodore claims that H&M makes various other misrepresentations regarding the allegedly sustainable nature of its products, including that its products are conscious, a conscious choice, a shortcut to sustainable choices, made from sustainable materials, close the loop, and that H&M will keep its textiles out of landfills through its recycling program. (H&M will almost certainly push back here, particularly when it comes to its use of terms such as mindful, which it will no doubt say is a subjective, non-specific, non-measurable statement and/or vague, and therefore not actionable.)

Beyond this, H&M makes other misrepresentations, by Commodore, about the nature of the products in its Conscious collection, including that they contain at least 50% sustainable materials, such as organic cotton and recycled polyester, when in reality the products are made up of indisputably unsustainable materials, such as polyester, which are not sustainable , because polyester does not biodegrade, lose toxic microfibers, and is not recyclable. These products contain a higher percentage of synthetic materials than the main collection, Commodore claims, but H&M gives consumers the impression that the materials used in its products are nonetheless environmentally friendly. And yet, H&M’s representations that old clothes are simply turned into new clothes, or that the clothes won’t end up in a landfill thanks to its recycling initiative are misleading, according to the complaint. Recycling solutions either don’t exist or aren’t commercially available on a large scale for the vast majority of products, Commodore claims, and even still she claims it would take H&M more than a decade to recycle what it sells out in a few days.

In light of the foregoing, Commodore asserts that H&M is engaging in deceptive acts or practices and false advertising in violation of New York general commercial law through its alleged misrepresentation.[ation of] durability and product attributes to induce consumers to purchase H&Ms products, and given that a consumer acting reasonably in the circumstances would reasonably believe such claims, especially as H&M is a recognized and well-established company in the National level. (Commodore further claims that H&M seeks to differentiate itself from other fashion products by whitewashing the products and its brand, which is a deceptive act and an unfair practice because [H&M]one of fashion’s biggest polluters, knows that products are unsustainable and contribute to significant negative environmental damage across the product’s entire life cycle, from cultivation to incineration.) acts.

Regarding injuries, Commodore, who paid a total of $50 for a sweater and cardigan from H&M’s Conscious collection, says she and class members suffered economic harm because [they] would not have purchased the products or paid so much had the true facts been known, [thereby, causing them to] suffer damage.

In addition to seeking injunctive relief and damages, Commodore is seeking court certification of its proposed class action to allow other consumers who have purchased H&M products that contain a sustainability profile or misrepresentation of sustainability to join the action.

The case comes amid sustainability-focused marketing efforts by brands seeking to cater to environmentally conscious consumers, with a proliferation of misleading sustainable marketing ranging from consumer-directed advertisements (featuring sustainability-inspired logos ) to language in investor filings. To date, most brands have been able to avoid litigation and regulatory action in response to potentially misleading sustainability and broader ESG claims, but that could change.

The Commodores lawsuit closely follows an early victory for a proposed class-action plaintiff who sued ALDI, with an Illinois federal court refusing to dismiss the case, which accuses the supermarket chain of engaging allegedly in a scheme to falsely and deceptively market its salmon as being sustainably sourced despite these products being sourced from farms that use environmentally destructive and unsustainable practices. In an order issued in May, the court found plaintiff Jessica Rawson had sufficiently pleaded her false advertising, violation of state consumer protection law, and violation of express warranty claims, which focus in much about ALDI’s use of a simple. Sustainable. Seafood label, while the supermarket chain failed to convince the court with arguments in its defense, including that the label constitutes a non-actionable puff and that Rawson did not alleged recognizable harm.

The ALDI case and a growing number of lawsuits (including this one) and the increasing attention of regulators around the world to ESG and climate-related disclosures/marketing increase the risk for companies that promote products and services as sustainable (or “environmentally friendly”). ‘, ‘green’, ‘responsibly made’ and/or ‘ethical’, among other widely used buzzwords) without being able to substantiate these claims. Consequently, Gowling WLG Kate Hawkins, Shannon Uhera and Cline Bey say brands would be well placed to avoid making representations (regardless of medium) that are unsubstantiated and verifiable, noting that “claims must be based on solid evidence”. Additionally, companies are encouraged to avoid hiding information about the environmental impact of a product or service or selecting only the positive environmental aspects and/or exaggerating the environmental benefits of their efforts.

And in what might be the biggest departure from past practice, which had no shortage of companies pushing sustainability-focused marketing that involved vague and/or overambitious claims in order to circumvent false advertising claims, Hawkins, Uhera and Bey say companies have to be careful not to “make statements about [their] environmental ambitions unless claims are commensurate with actual efforts, there is a clear, documented, verifiable plan (which is detailed and realistic) for how the company will achieve these goals, and the company monitors progress by relative to this plan. At the same time, they warn against companies being “vague or ambiguous in their claims about the environmental benefits of a product or service” to avoid being in the crosshairs of growing litigation. on even seemingly vague assertions on the ESG front.

A representative for H&M was not immediately available for comment.

The case is Commodore v. United States. H&M HENNES & MAURITZ LP, 7:22-cv-06247 (SDNY).