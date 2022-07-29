Jennifer Lopez wore a long black dress in Paris with Ben Affleck





You’ve heard of the little black dress, but Jennifer Lopez just pleaded for the long black dress to be your new summer uniform.

The Marry me The 53-year-old actress has turned heads around the world as she explores Paris hand-in-hand with new husband Ben Affleck, 49, in killer outfits. The newlyweds, who tied the knot in Las Vegas two weekends ago, have been spotted all over the City of Love on their post-wedding getaway, and Lopez’s looks just keep getting better .

There was her floral Oscar de la Renta dress (unexpectedly paired with plain white flip flops), the time she wore two romantic Reformation dresses back to back, and now, the simple black maxi she paired with a sky not so simple – high heels, in the purest J.Lo tradition. The singer’s elegant dress is a perfect example of less is more, and the discreet look is a style that everyone should have in their summer wardrobe.

Although Lopez’s designer chose Forte Forte rings in at $724, black dresses don’t have to cost you so much. There are many similar choices available at affordable prices, like this one $30 max from Amazon which has won the approval of more than 2,000 buyers and this Optional $44 with feminine tie straps and a smocked bodice.

Buy it! Zesica Black Tie Strap Maxi Dress, $43.99; amazon.com

Although white dresses are all the rage during the summer, black dresses offer some serious advantages this time of year: you can rest easy knowing they aren’t sheer, the dark color is always flattering, they stain sweat-proof, and you don’t have to worry about spilling your coffee, red wine or pasta sauce on it (which is unavoidable).

If you don’t have an appointment yet long black dress in your wardrobe for the summer, it’s time to enjoy this fresh look that you will find again and again. Below, shop more black maxi dresses a la J.Lo from Amazon, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Summersalt and J.Crew.

Buy it! Amazon Essentials Maxi Tank Dress, $29.50; amazon.com

Buy it! The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress, $59.90; amazon.com

Buy it! Summersalt sweetest ribbed tie-shoulder maxi dress, $85; summersalt.com

Buy it! BB Dakota Grooves Sleeveless Maxi Dress, $99; nordstrom.com

Buy it! J.Crew Tie-Shoulder Cotton Voile Tiered Dress, $117.60 with code SHOPNOW (orig. $168); jcrew.com

