Just in time for the heat wave sweeping the world, comes a major fashion announcement. skimmed restocks his beloved Swimming collection July 27 at 12 p.m. EST. First launched in March, the line sold in two parts, which is usual for the brand. It was a massive first-round hit, not only because it had founder Kim Kardashian’s stamp of approval, but she, of course, modeled the goods in the weeks leading up to launch, sharing beach photos with his 326 million followers on Instagram but also because the pieces were high quality and innovative in that they can be worn in the water, by the water and before and after your day at the pool or beach.

Priced from $32 to $108 and available in sizes XXS to 4X, the latest collection features 23 different styles that are meant to be mixed and matched, including a slew of old favorites (Swimsuit!) and 11 new launches (Swim tube skirt! A Skims Brand Towel!). And the color palette has also been given a bit of a refresh, as the pieces now come in a bubblegum pink, white, and previous hues of ocher, almond, cocoa, bronze, and onyx.

As with the Skims bras, our editor found this top made her feel held, which was important for her as she has a larger bust. Normally, I’d steer clear of anything strapless, but I had no fear of this top slipping or falling off, she said.

If you’re going for a Bond Girl look this summer, this one-piece will get you there fast. In addition, the long sleeves will offer you good sun protection. The 90s reminded us how much we loved the tube skirt! Bodycon and mini length, this skirt is wildly flattering and can be teamed with a bikini, one piece or cropped tee. Our reviewer found that the mid-rise bottoms have the high waistline she’s usually looking for, but they were rather skimpy in the back. Basically, if you desire full coverage on the buttocks, this is a pass. While it might not be the best for larger bust sizes, our reviewer loved the fit of this plunging neckline top and said: I loved this style way more than I thought! Although these seemed tiny when our editor first received them, she was pleasantly surprised at how flattering they were. The plunging front added a sexy touch, without being too overt, she said. A flattering top layer, our reviewer found this long sleeve shirt to have a compressive feel, saying: Wearing it without a top underneath seemed doable, but the layering over the bandeau bikini top offered even more support.

For this round, myself and two editors tested a bunch of swimsuits and our overall synopsis was this old adage: don’t judge a book by its cover. Seriously! The Soaked Tie Bottoms ($32), for example, made an editor more than a little concerned about the lack of coverage. They don’t joke about the dip, she says. When I first saw these stockings I thought they seemed a lot tighter than something I would normally wear, but after putting them on I was pleasantly surprised that the side ties allowed me to fit Adjust for the perfect fit, and while the low rise was certainly noticeable, I didn’t mind!

This editor also gave the Long sleeve shirt ($58) a test drive saying: This is the part that made me leave, huh? Wearing long sleeves at the pool or the beach seems a bit counterintuitive to me, but I can see how nice it could be to be able to get in the water with a bit more sun protection, or maybe play at beach volleyball without worrying about blinking a crowd of people. She added that the shirt wasn’t long enough to suffice as a rash, but its fit was primo. It felt small to me at first, but again Skims nailed that supportive feeling that is truly rare to find in swimwear.

Personally, when my Zip-Front Long-Sleeve One-Piece Skims ($98) happened it was a bit of a headache as I couldn’t quite imagine where I would wear such a full coverage piece that was also loaded with sexy details (the swimsuit can be zipped up to the navel, has a great high cut leg and a cheeky rear view). But then I put it on. And while I still don’t know where I’ll be wearing this piece, maybe if I’m invited to one of the A vacation on Kardashian Island? I have to say that it not only felt nice on my skin, but also looked great. I’m barely 5ft 4in so the high cut details made my legs look longer. And when associated with brands Tube Swim Skirt ($54), it created a Bond Girl look that really blew me away. No, it’s not something I’m going to wear to my country club or my friends pool, but if I went somewhere with a scene, like a hotel in Miami or a resort in St. Barts, that would definitely be packed in my suitcase.

Some of Skims designs may seem out there at first sight. We were sent styles we wouldn’t normally reach for and we were initially unsure where we would wear such daring pieces. But we’ve all found that once we’ve tried them on, we’ve been pleasantly surprised by how well they fit.

I’m usually a size small on the swimsuit top and medium on the bottom, and the Skims S and M fit the size here, said one of our editors. I tried the Plunging Bikini Top ($38)and it was definitely a plunging neckline, but you can adjust the length of the straps on top which made the fit even better than some other two piece suits I’ve tried.

Aside from the fit and style of the swimsuits, we reviewers were very impressed with the fabric of the collections. Both thick and soft, the quick-drying material is a blend of recycled nylon and spandex that feels almost compressive, which isn’t surprising considering Kardashian is the queen of compression! This fabric is really the workhorse behind the swimwear line. Overall, I felt this material was much better quality than many other swimsuits I’ve worn, commented one of our reviewers. I haven’t worn it enough times to see if the fabric pills, but I guess it’s the type of suit that would last a long time with proper care.

In terms of coverage, you get what you see here, folks. None of the Kardashians, including Kim, stray from skimpy swimsuits, and Skims definitely embodies that vibe. Yes, coins are sexy. But they’re also flattering (most suits are lined with this fabric, so it really sucks you in) and functional enough to wear beyond the beach.

And the best part is, when it comes to price, Skims is on par or cheaper than the competition. The three of us agreed that we were not only surprised by the prices of the items we tested, but would also consider buying them again in the new colorways.

If you’re looking for affordable, well-fitting, flattering quality swimwear with a little Kardashian cache to boot skimmed is a great option. For those who are hyper coverage conscious, be sure to read each product’s description and check how each piece fits the model. The brand is super honest and descriptive about how the products are designed and ultimately how they look on your body, so it’s up to you which one is right for you.