Are drawstring pants the perfect back-to-work pants for men? When they’re that Spiffy, yes.
California Bay Area photographer and electrician Peter Zottolo has a secret. His favorite pants, a pleated navy blue from the Japanese brand Camoshita, have an elasticated waist and a drawstring that he can tighten or loosen at will. When he wears a button-down shirt or sweater that conceals these features, he looks like dress pants, said Zottolo, 46. No one knows you’re the most comfortable man in the room.
Mr Zottolo is part of a wave of savvy men donning pants that say smart from ankle to pocket but confess sweatpants whisper to the size. Elastic waistbands with a drawstring were once reserved for sportswear and swimwear. Now, however, you can find them snug in everything from chinos and corduroy pants to formal dress pants from Brooks Brothers and ultra-wide-leg capital-F fashion pants from luxury brands. like Loewe.
These sneaky hybrid designs sometimes called Easy Pants are forgiving to post-WFH paunches but don’t look sloppy. That makes them ideal for men who don’t want to give up lockdown-era comfort as they re-enter a world of office meetings and IRL Hinge dates.
Fasih Awan, 28, an engineer at San Francisco fintech firm Block, wore suits to work but now relies on drawstring, box-pleated, wide-leg styles from New York couture brand Stffa and Australias Informale. Now that the office is less busy and I’m only around a few days a week, a suit seems like too much, he said. He thinks drawstring styles, when done right, can elevate casual attire to work-appropriate heights and even skew formal if paired with a nice sweater.
Brooks Brothers creative director Michael Bastian agrees that drawstring pants are an attractive work option for guys who don’t have to wear a suit every day. Still, they present some styling challenges, said Greg Lellouche, owner of online retailer No Man Walks Alone. You have to think about the intersection with the shirt at the waist, he says, adding that pants with the drawstring hidden inside like Mr. Zottolos Camoshitas are easier to work with. Visible drawstrings are too much for many workplaces, he said, calling the sight of aiguillettes or knots hanging below the hem of a shirt a step too far for business casual.
Most of the experts we spoke to advocate a shirtless look, but if you’re tempted to tuck in, Paul Witt, owner of Wittmore, a menswear brand and store in Los Angeles and Malibu, Calif., suggests wearing a luxury linen t-shirt and formal attire. sneakers or moccasins. For the office and social gatherings requiring smart attire, Mr. Bastian of Brooks Brothers suggested wearing drawstring trousers in a dressy gray suit fabric and pairing them with a cashmere crewneck sweater. But, he warned, the pants’ ability to transcend their humble roots as pajamas has its limits. I would never recommend wearing drawstring pants with a shirt and tie, he said. It looks stupid.
