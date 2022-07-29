This Rakshabandhan, make sustainable fashion choices





With booster shots administered and cases falling, this year’s festivals will have a different charm. With the return of celebrations, so does the panic over what to wear amid growing awareness of sustainable fashion. This Rakshabandhan, opt for sophisticated and glamorous fashion with a responsible conscience. Sustainable fashion is about buying locally, creating and buying clothes that are timeless and can be passed down from one generation to the next. A lower carbon footprint with recycled materials is the way to go. We believe in sustainability and guarantee production in a socially and environmentally responsible way, with minimal impact on the environment and lasting with the consumer for a very long time. Elegant tailoring, timeless fabrics and cuts and each product is handcrafted and the wearer will feel proud to own a piece, says Ravi Gupta, Creative Director, Gargee Designers. Rakshabandhan is an opportunity to celebrate the bond between a brother and a sister and in this year 2022, give your ensemble a sustainable touch by supporting eco-friendly designers. Men can choose from a variety of lenin, dori and silk fabrics in a variety of hues and patterns to make a statement on the auspicious occasion of Rakhshabandhan. Our goal has always been to meet the unique and contemporary fashion needs of Indian women. Each piece is made by expert hands who delicately take care of every detail. Sky blue printed ruffled saree, yellow printed ruffled saree, white organza ruffled saree, gold brocade lehenga and lemon yellow ruffled saree can be adorned by women for the occasion, says the founder of Pooja Choudhary, Lavanya the label. As Rakhi falls in the hot and humid month of the year, one should choose light and breathable natural fabrics like Chanderi cottons and silk. We personally think that traditional ethnic wear like kurta sets, anarkalis and sarees are the best as they break the monotony of our daily wear, says Neha Tarun. Men can choose to break the stereotype and opt for colors like pink, denim blue, sage green and traditional ivory. Breathable materials like cotton in these colors would be really comfortable and set you apart, says Gupta. Time to start shopping as the festival is only 10 days away. Read all Recent news and recent news here

