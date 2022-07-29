Last weekend to shop 100+ best deals

Recommendations are chosen independently by the editors of Revieweds. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

This weekend is your last chance to shopNordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022and time is running out for bag designer deals on Stuart Weitzman, Kate Spade and more. Act fast to score epic markdowns on fashion, beauty, and home essentials while you still can.

Shop Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for the Reviewed Perks and Rec newsletter well keep coming from sunday to friday.

If you’re ready to update your summer wardrobe, add a few new beauty essentials to your morning routine, or spruce up your home with seasonal decor, you don’t want to miss the last days of summer.Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022. The sale ends on Sunday July 31so this is the last weekend to make substantial savings and take advantage of the best exclusive advantages of Nordstromshopping.

Samsung offer: Reserve Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Devices and Earn Up to $200 in Samsung Credit

Back-to-school sales: 55+ best sellers to shop at Amazon, Target and Best Buy

The best deals from the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022: Buying Guide

Women’s clothing and accessories deals at the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale has all your fashion needs covered. Let your summer style shine with deep savings on Spanx, Madewell, Nike and Stuart Weitzman. now.

Men’s clothing deals at the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Ready to get your wardrobe ready for fall? Find markdowns on jackets, sneakers, pants and more today at Nordstrom.

Children’s clothing deals at the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Refresh your little one’s wardrobe with Nordstrom deals on The North Face, Nike, Vineyard Vines and more.

Beauty Deals at Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022

Give your makeup bag a facelift now by shopping beauty at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. Save big on Bumble and Bumble, NuFace and more.

Home offers at Nordstrom’s 2022 Anniversary Sale

Elevate your interiors with discounts on bedding and kitchen essentials during the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Take advantage of price reductions on Barefoot Dreams, Vitamix, and Nuna now.

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?

The 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is set to end on Sunday July 31. That means it’s the last weekend to record top sellers across all categories at Nordstrom. The hottest deals go fast, so shop now to save big on fashion, beauty and home essentials.

What is the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is an annual shopping event that offers deep discounts across all categories including fashion, home and beauty. Black Friday tier sellers are seeing massive markdowns on cult-favorite brands, including Madewell, cellandbarefoot dreams. During the limited time sale, you can save up to 50% on beauty essentials, summer styles and fall fashion for the whole family.

How long is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale lasts for 17 days. The public part of the sale has started friday july 15 and continue through Sunday July 31. With just a few days left to shop, we suggest adding your favorite items to your cart now as the best last chance deals sell out fast.

When did the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale start?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 officially started friday july 15. The sale includes epic price reductions on dresses, bedding, luggage and more. Nordstrom Cardholders can enjoy even more shopping benefits, including Earnings Store Points with every purchase. If you are not yet a cardholder, you can apply now for a $40 bonus and exclusive access to Nordstrom sales.

Learn more about the Nordstrom Credit Card

What are the best deals in the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Some of the best deals from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale include denim, footwear, fall fashion, workwear and summer wardrobe essentials. The sale is a great opportunity to refresh your summer look and stock up on essential cold-weather jackets, jeans and boots. We especially love deals on the more expensive brands, like NuFace, Stuart Weitzman and Tumi.

Should I buy the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Yes! Whether you’re looking for great deals on clothing, handbags, beauty products, or homewares, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is a rare opportunity to pick up high-quality items at a fraction of their usual price. If you are a Nordstrom cardholder the anniversary sale is a particularly good time to get great deals while taking advantage of your exclusive member benefits.

If not, how can I save at Nordstrom?

In addition to the massive birthday sale, you can also find great savings on must-have products in Nordstrom’s sales section. Scroll through the clearance section to pack tons of products for under $50 right now. With so many ways to save, there’s no reason not to shop fashion, home and beauty deals right now at Nordstrom.

Is Nordstrom Rack participating in the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Nordstrom Rack items are not included in the annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Nordstrom Rack has its own range of unbeatable deals, though. To save money, just shop the frequently updated items from the retailer. party sale today to take advantage of rare discounts on big name brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s and Nike.

Shop Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Get deals and shopping tips straight to your phone.Subscribe to SMS alerts experts from Reviewed.

The product experts of Revised have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Rated on Facebook, Twitter, instagram, ICT Tac Where Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.