Fashion inspirations for a fabulous summer





It's the height of summer, and a wardrobe makeover is a must to stay cool and stylish in hot weather. For some, a summer wardrobe upgrade would involve cuts that would look great on the beach. For others, it might be casual styles for a more versatile look for their Instagram feed. While social media drives major fashion trends and 48% of Americans prefer not to bephotographed twice in the same outfit, it's good to be on top of fashion trends. If you don't know where to start for your summer outfits, here are some fashion inspirations for you. The skin is in This year's summer is incredibly hot, with temperatures reaching 50 degrees, and one way to cool off while looking fantastic is to show off some skin. A mini dress can be perfecthot weather outfit. It keeps you cool while looking chic, just like New York model Liza Lagrace, who looks stunning in a floral leopard print halter mini dress. Mini dresses are also very versatile as you can use them as day wear and they can also work for your night outs. No wonder the middle fingerdesigner houses like Chanel, Versace and Miumiuare eager to present their take on the mini trend this year. A touch of color Bright, bold colors are a fashion staple this year, says personal stylist Victoria Havlik. Among a wide array of bright colors, pink is dominating the scene this summer, with celebs like Blake Lively rocking a dark pink Sergio Hudson mini dress when she attended Gigi Hadid's birthday party. Olivia Rodrigo was also spotted wearing the bright shade as she donned a punk-inspired pink mini dress at the Met Gala afterparty. If wearing very bright colors isn't your style, you can opt for pastels, like sky blue or lavender, as they look crisp and fresh for the summer. Coastal grandma vibe If you prefer a casual look, one aesthetic you can try is the coastal granny vibe, which is the latest fashion trend on TikTok. This style involves lots of neutral colors, linen fabrics, stripes, as well as pops of baby blue and pink.Get inspired by Anne Hathaway, who looks just as comfy and stylish in his button-up white shirt and cream chinos, paired with a straw hat and oversized sunglasses. She even said in her Instagram caption that she was ready for a chic #coastalgrandmother even before TikTok was born. We all want to look good in our summer photos. This summer, being beautiful means being stylish while wearing clothes that make you feel comfortable. After all, what you wear should complement who you are and show off your best self.

