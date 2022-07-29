10 Best Fashion Finds From Amazon Aware





In March, Amazon got a makeover. The internet mogul has announced that his newest sustainable lifestyle brand Amazon Aware has hit shelves online. This was a major step forward for Amazon, as the brand only offers clothing, beauty and home items that are part of the Climate Pledge Friendly program. Four months later, the Amazon Aware brand is still going strong. But our favorite part of the Amazon Aware brand is its clothing line. Offering style staples such as classic tees, cropped jeans and dresses, it’s just too good to be without. Like, seriously, we’ll be sporting the two fashion finds below on a regular basis. Amazon The effortless style of this dress is what won us over. Fitted across the chest and flared to the hem, it’s a must-have. Mark it in six different colors. Amazon This t-shirt is one of those basics that you will wear again and again. Layer it under a flannel or wear it alone. Choose your favorite from a variety of colors. Amazon There’s nothing quite like a comfy tank top for lounging around the house or sleeping soundly. Either way, you’ll fall in love with this soft cotton top. Amazon Available in green, white, oatmeal, black and blue, this half-zip sweatshirt is totally chic and sophisticated. But our favorite part is the relaxed silhouette. Amazon This set of three socks is available in creamy white, burnt orange and oatmeal. And did we mention how comfortable they are? Amazon Featuring a pull-on closure and a comfortable yet tapered leg, these will become your go-to sweatshirts. Wear them around town or at home. Amazon You can never have too many pairs of leggings. Layer them under a long tee or wear them to the gym. Amazon Slip into soft yet durable cotton chinos. They sit at the waist, fit easily and look more than good. Amazon A white t-shirt is essential in any closet. Hang two while they’re still available, or opt for another fun color like pink or green. Amazon Made from organic cotton and featuring a button closure, this striped shirt is next level. It adapts easily to the chest and is tapered at the waist. Check out the New York Post Shopping for more content.

