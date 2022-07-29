Why does everyone dress like a whimsical prairie milkmaid? | Fashion





Llisten, can we have a quick chat? Nothing to worry about. But we need to talk about your summer dress. You know this one. The long and loose perhaps with smocks or gathers on the bodice. Oh, and puff sleeves are definitely puff sleeves. Your arms and thighs are covered, which is part of why you bought it, but there may be a bare shoulder or milkmaid square neckline that shows a bit of cleavage. Was there a cutout in the back? A bit of bare skin, but classy, ​​you know. I think it’s gingham. But it could be floral or hot pink, or white linen. You know the dress I mean, because even in the unlikely event it’s not in your wardrobe, but it’s everywhere this summer. It’s the dress your best friend is wearing in her vacation photos on Instagram and the dress your teacher wore to the summer fair. This is what to wear for your birthday lunch, whether you’re 21 or 50. The point where wholesomeness meets theatrics is exactly where you find this summer dress How did the whimsical puff-sleeve dress become a staple for the woman who walks briskly to catch the train to work while checking her phone? How did we get to a point where even Nadine Dorries went from vacuum couture to the pastoral vibe of a cornflower blue, spriggy maxi dress with tulip ruffled sleeves, like she recently did? SL027AL Blue Gingham Linen Atlanta Dormeuse Dress $320 (1) Photography : – This dress took the world by storm because, despite its whimsical and light-hearted appearance, it embodies two of the most seismic shifts in the way we think, live and, therefore, dress, since that’s how fashion works. The first is the shift in mood towards theatrical life as performance art that comes from social media and can be seen in holiday photography: fake candid but very staged, a rear view of the front promenade dinner on a quaint street rather than everyone smiling at the camera on a table. The puff sleeve milkmaid dress is a wardrobe version of the summer dress. The second change is salubrity, which was once a bit dreary and prissy, but is now ambitious and glamorous. Yoga vacations and half-marathons, being a flexitarian, mindfulness, not drinking in the week, it was already the case when the pandemic turbocharged our obsession with fresh air, walks and outdoor dining. Masks and social distancing have turned being hygienic into something that should be played. For all the predictions of a post-pandemic headlong charge into illicit, sweaty basements, the opposite is true. The al fresco feast, complete with platters of salad, scalloped-edge napkins and rattan lanterns, is as ambitious this decade as an expense account lunch at the Ivy was in the 1980s.

The point where wholesomeness meets theatricality is exactly where you find this dress. The vibe may be sweet and soft and airy, but this is not a dress for child’s play. That’s why there will be oversized puff sleeves, or a dramatic painterly print, or fancy rickrack or lace trim, a touch of Krystle Carrington glamor to make it clear that this lady isn’t distressed, and elsewhere she recently sold the chateau and bought a mid-century bungalow she found on the Modern House (follow her Instagram stories for the #renovation). “,”isTracking”:false,”isMainMedia”:false,”source”:”The Guardian”,”sourceDomain”:”theguardian.com”}”/> To really nail your social media feeds this summer, may I suggest a cabana shirt and matching shorts, maybe terrycloth, maybe neon orange? But it’s the dress that won the summer. The mood change has a uniform. And you probably already wear it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2022/jul/29/summer-dress-whimsical-prairie-milkmaid-fashion

