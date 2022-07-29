New York Fashion Week Spring 2023 Details You Need to Know





PSA: The official (albeit preliminary) New York Fashion Week Spring 2023 schedule and details are out. The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), in partnership with IMG, has just released the September show schedule. The event will begin on Friday, September 9 and run until Wednesday, September 14. For those planning on attending the event, whether virtually or IRL, it’s time to start preparing (and preparing your wardrobe) for the six-a-day affair now. A number of established international labels are joining the NYFW schedule this time around. For one thing, Swedish brand COS will debut at NYFW on September 13 (minimalist fashion lovers, rejoice!). In a major twist of events, Fendi (yes, you read that right) will be hosting a special show to celebrate 25 years of the Baguette bag on the evening of September 9th. Finally, the Milanese label Marni will join the ranks of NYFW participants, too: In the words of Marnis Creative Director Francesco Risso, the Milanese label is going on tour. So far, more than 100 designers have been confirmed to participate in the major fashion event. As always, all-new collections of familiar heavyweights like Tory Burch, Prabal Gurung, Altuzarra and Michael Kors are set to land next month. Additionally, brands like Tommy Hilfiger, AREA, and PUMA will also return to NYFW after taking a break from seasonal runway shows. Emerging fashion designers like ASHLYN, One/Of by Patricia Votoand Tia Adeola also join the calendar for the first time, as well as the CFDA 2022/vogue Fashion Fund Finalists Fe Christmas, Sukinano sex, Elena Velez, Judy Turner, Wiederhoeftand Black Boy Knits. The sartorial affair kicks off with the Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough 20th Anniversary Collection showcase for Proenza Schouler on Friday, September 9. This year’s shows also hold special significance, as the CFDA itself celebrates its 60th anniversary. As organizer of NYFW’s official calendar, we are extremely proud to publish programming that reflects our founding principle: to promote American fashion globally,” council CEO Steven Kolb said in a statement. We celebrate the collective excellence, diversity and resilience of our industry and look forward to a strong season of American collections alongside our esteemed international guests. All in-person events at NYFW will be conducted in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines and best practices, as directed by the New York State Department of Health. Similar to last year, fashion shows and presentations will continue to be presented via PISTE360, the CFDA’s centralized digital fashion hub. See the full NYFW schedule at www.cfda.com. Then stay tuned for more fashion week-adjacent updates from TZR. (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more.

