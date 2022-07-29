Princess Diana’s second wedding dress was MUCH less conventional than Kate and Meghan’s



















29 July 2022 – 06:30 BST



Nicholas Murphy

The Princess of Wales swapped her signature wedding dress for an unconventional pink outfit for her honeymoon with ex-husband Prince Charles, see how she compares to Duchesses Kate and Meghan.

princess dianaThe first wedding dress of was one of the most memorable dresses of all time, alongside his two future daughters-in-law, the wife of Prince William Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle. PHOTOS: The spectacular second wedding dresses of 12 royal brides you may have forgotten about Unlike the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex, the then 19-year-old Princess of Wales changed into a colorful, much lesser-known second bridal outfit. All eyes were on Diana as she walked down the aisle of Westminster Abbey on July 29, 1981 to marry her ex-husband Prince Charles. Loading player… WATCH: Prince Charles and Princess Diana leave St. Paul’s Cathedral after wedding She wore a David and Elizabeth Emanuel puff-sleeve dress with a record-breaking 25ft train, before swapping her dress for a very unexpected pink set as she headed for her honeymoon with her new hubby. Footage shows the newlyweds waving to the crowds as they left Romsey station for their journey to Gibraltar, Charles looking dapper in a gray suit while Diana wore a pink midi dress with a fitted waist and layered jacket , both designed by David Sassoon for Bellville Sassoon. She finished her look with her short hair styled in her classic bouncy curls and a matching pastel colored hat and clutch. RELATED: Princess Diana Covered Up Last-Minute Wedding Dress Disaster – Did You Spot It? READ: Princess Anne’s two daring engagement rings broke the royal mold – photos The Princess of Wales was pictured at Romsey station wearing a pink ensemble on her wedding day In fact, two jackets with prairie collars and ruffled sleeves were created for the set – one with shorter sleeves (which she wore after her nuptials) and another with long sleeves in case of warmer weather. costs. Genius! With a classic silhouette and multiple coat options, the tailored outfit later became part of the royal’s work wardrobe – she sported the long-sleeved version during the royal’s 1982 tour of Australia and to open a hospital in Grimsby in 1983. Kate Middleton stuns in second A-line satin wedding dress Meanwhile, her future daughters-in-law opted for much more traditional white dresses for their wedding days. The Duke of Cambridge’s wife, Kate, swapped her lace Sarah Burton dress for Alexander McQueen for a simpler gown by the same designer with a satin A-line skirt and sweetheart neckline, which she accessorized with a cream cardigan soft. Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex’s bride, Meghan, replaced her simple boat-neck dress by Givenchy with a stunning open back. dress by Stella McCartney for his evening reception. Meghan Markle opted for a second Stella McCartney backless wedding dress According People, Princess Diana almost didn’t have her pink wedding dress, as it was initially turned away from the Bellville Sassoon boutique in London. She reportedly bought an outfit for her engagement photos around closing time, and the sales associate recommended she visit the nearby Harrod’s store after failing to recognize the royal. “You can imagine how Belinda [Bellville] and David [Sassoon] felt when they realized the future Princess of Wales had been turned away,” said Matthew Storey, curator of Royal style in the making fashion show at Kensington Palace. Diana and Charles at their engagement photocall Fortunately, Diana returned to the store with her mother and she continued to have a close relationship with the designers, who also created the blue ensemble she wore for her engagement announcement. SHOP: 11 backless wedding dresses 2022: From Selfridges, ASOS, Net-a-Porter and more Planning your wedding? Sign up for HELLO’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/brides/20220729146734/princess-diana-second-wedding-dress-unconventional-compared-kate-middleton-meghan-markle/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos