Beyoncs look book of fashions exhausting era fabulous





Comment this story Comment The world witnessed Beyonc’s seventh coming in the form of her studio album Renaissance. The 16 tracks are the expression of her moods and her desires at the height of the pandemic when she decided to record music that allowed her to dream and escape, as she wrote about her website. She also noted that her intention was to create a safe space. A place without judgement. A place to be free from perfectionism and overthinking. And the lyrics of the music and the loose grooves testify to it. From flashes of Donna Summer and Honey Dijon to glorious house beats, half the tracks call for remixing into one-on-one mini dancefloor marathons and others immediately conjure up images of sweaty bodies bouncing off each other in pre-pandemic happiness. The lyrics and the rhythms tickle the imagination and release emotions that have, for so many people, been stifled: joy, abandonment. Beyoncs Renaissance was made to last forever The photographs on his social media aim to evoke these emotions in concrete terms in the form of jumpsuits, disco balls, hologram horses and dazzling saddles. While the music is an homage to uninhibited movement, the stills are steeped in fashion history, demanding glamor and perfectionism, perhaps not the old-school version Beyonc eschews in her missive, but exacting rigor nonetheless. . There is a lot of work in these looks. To start: There are bodysuits. But of course there are bodysuits. Has there ever been an extended Beyonc moment that didn’t have one? No there is not. They are his signature. His uniform. They should be renamed Bey-suits. There are sequined ones and molded ones and one that is really just a bit of silver chain and rhinestones. In one portrait, she sits with her legs akimbo in a black lace Alaa bodysuit with her gaze directed at the viewer and her lips slightly parted. It is also a signature. In virtually every photograph, she stares at her audience with her mouth slightly open. This default expression gives each photo a similar emotional tone. Beyonc in still images is not as interesting as Beyonc in motion. His silence does not say a lot. She doesn’t communicate that much in a gaze caught in the click of a shutter. It doesn’t matter whether she’s holding a broken bottle as if pushing away an unruly barmate or holding up an old-fashioned glass as if waving at a waiter to chill her drink. She gives the Beyonc look. But whatever. It has always been more than enough. There’s more Alaa in the form of a custom acid green lace dress with Mongolian lamb trim. There is also a Gucci silver satin velvet dress with winged sleeves and a red puffy short jacket from Dolce & Gabbana. There are western hats and red-soled stilettos, corsets and a silver-horned Mugler bustier that recalls the entire 1992s. So cool video on which designer Thierry Mugler collaborated with George Michael, which may well be one of the seven peaks of fashion and music collaborations. The clothes, with their broad shoulders and skin-tight lines and unapologetic sexual provocation, recall the 1970s to the early 1990s, when fashion shifted from a kind of disturbing sexuality to giddy ostentation. The clothes send the spirit reeling with Grace Jones’ shrewd confidence and Madonna’s sexual titillation. The intense glamor evokes drag balls and drag queens. The posture is reminiscent of the fashion photography of Helmut Newton and Jean-Paul Goude. Beyonc posing on her knees with a gold saddle on her back echoes Newtons Saddle I. The image of her in the silver Gucci dress with an almost exposed breast is reminiscent of her portrayal of Paloma Picasso wearing a dress revealing Karl Lagerfeld’s breasts . And there’s a disco horse. Beyonc sits on it wearing chains and spikes and brandishing a white hat; it’s reminiscent of the pop culture moment of 1978 when Bianca Jagger rode a white horse through Studio 54 and helped cement the reputation of nightclubs as eras Not anymore place of decadence and debauchery. There is a total commitment to the scintillating joy of this period or at least the hazy memory of it. At the time, fun was bubbling despite and perhaps because of dire circumstances. The dance has endured in the face of the AIDS epidemic, homophobia, economic perils and dire crime statistics. There was a lot to fear. Thus, after a pandemic confinement, civil unrest and an attempted insurrection, Beyonc offers sparkling and happy music. And after years of sweatpants and yoga pants and dressing only from the waist down, she’s also presenting her audience with fashion that’s revealing, spit, cinched and exhausting. She works hard in those corsets and stilettos. It would be politically correct to say that she is showing strength and female empowerment with her nipple pasties and sewn-on stockings. After all, Beyonc has taught the culture and the music industry what it means to embrace her success and her power. Her lessons have particularly resonated with some black women. But it is undeniable that these images also express a pleasure in the male gaze as well as in the female gaze, the genderless gaze and the gaze of anyone who would like to look. The clothes tell the chaotic story of a time in pop culture when people were determined to have a good time. And when they did Have fun. Nevertheless.

