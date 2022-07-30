Fury as wedding dress ruined by bride’s teenage sister, her ‘drunk’ friends

Debate rages online over who should pay after a wedding dress was ruined by a ‘drunk’ teenager attending a party hosted by the bride’s younger sister.

There are few things in life as difficult as planning a wedding. A 2020 study commissioned by Zola wedding supplies and advice site highlighted the levels of anxiety felt by 40% of the 2,223 couples surveyed describing the process as “extremely stressful”.

More importantly, the survey found that 71% considered their marriage to be more nerve-wracking than any other major life event, including finding a new job.

So you can only imagine the heart palpitations one bride in particular must have had when she discovered the damage to her wedding dress at a recent party hosted by her 16-year-old sister, whom she is also the tutor.

According to an account of events shared on Reddit by account6774, a user claiming to be the teenager at the center of the drama, she organized a “small gathering of 10 people” at her parents’ house while her sister was away – but things quickly escalated.

“Someone brought booze, things got out of control and a very drunk friend of mine put on my sister’s wedding dress,” she wrote. “The dress has a ton of stains all over it and a few tears in the fabric.”

Her sister is due to marry in October and was obviously furious after coming home to see the damage that had been done. “I feel bad,” wrote her teenage sister. “She brings the dress in later today to try to fix it, and I feel like a terrible sister for letting something like this happen.”

She said she was punished until the wedding and she and her friend were figuring out how to pay for the reparations. “I guess I can’t be upset since this whole ordeal is my fault,” she said. “I’m also mad at my friend who found her dress and decided to try it on.”

The youngster said she now faces “an immense amount of guilt” for effectively ruining her sister/guardian’s “perfect day”. But while there was a lot of anger among those commenting on social media, it wasn’t all directed at the sister.

For many, it was her friend who was the main culprit and the one who had to foot the bill. Mickdeb wrote: “Your friend should pay for clothing repairs.” Happyends added, “If the friend is underage, her parents are responsible.”

Epelle9 saw it differently, writing, “I think legally whoever provided the alcohol would be liable.” The-Verminat0r had another view, commenting, “For the damage to the dress, no. For the fine for providing alcohol to minors, yes.”

Bradiator-34 thought it unnecessary to involve the authorities. “If he’s your friend, he should just pay and keep everything legal out of him,” they said. ImprobableIT wasn’t so sure, commenting: “They’re probably going to blame these parents because they made the alcohol available to underage children and because no one takes personal responsibility for anything anymore. “

MangaMaven said it was up to both the host and her friend to come up with the money. “You both should get a job! Anything that doesn’t help keep that job should go straight to your sister,” they said. “Honestly, I feel like the friend owes the whole amount, but you can’t rely on him to pay and anything he doesn’t pay will be on your shoulders.”

Nandabun, meanwhile, was convinced that other friends were involved, noting that “the stains did not come from just one person, others were involved”. Atalanta8 also wondered where the teenage sister was when “those so-called friends had to search the house”, adding, “The wedding dresses are not on display in the living room”.

Kayemdubs was unimpressed, commenting, “Wedding dress aside, letting someone pry into someone else’s belongings in your home is a monumental breach of trust and privacy.” They added: “The fact that this is a wedding dress that has been ruined only makes an already horrible situation a thousand times worse.”

Newsweek has contacted account6774 for comment.