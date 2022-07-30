Dazed and Versace Just Hosted a Fashion Party at an Abandoned Los Angeles Warehouse





From her star-studded guest list to one-off light installations, and more, here’s everything that happened at the major fashion shows evening Versace has been synonymous with a certain kind of ancient glamor ever since a snake-haired woman first watched Giannithe soul of a young boy in Reggio Calabria. And today, the name still weighs as much, having built a mythology on carnal and outrageous fashions, helmed by a chorus of cold-blooded models. It is therefore appropriate that Donatellethe latest design the Odyssey should emerge from this lyrical legacy, with Medusa’s face sculpted on a heavy pair of sneakers. But with their streamlined lines and metallic sheen, the Odissea seems to have been cleaved from some kind of celestial, not Aegean, rock. It’s a small step for man, a giant leap for Versace, etc. To celebrate the big launch, Dazed and Versace have taken over a warehouse in Los Angeles Echo Park, transforming the once abandoned location into a retro-futuristic mirrored landscape. From its star-studded guest list to one-of-a-kind light installations, and more, here’s everything that happened on fashion’s big night. Flo Kohl Photography As the first house to be truly celebrity-friendly, Versace has a long history with the music industry, and its own shows are often punctuated by the kind of cavernous, compulsive house beats that speak glamor to high stakes, absolutely tiny dinner parties, and the reflection of a silver tray passing through a bathroom. Now, we couldn’t tell if that actually happened last night, but designer Heron Preston, Siobhan Bell and BAE BAE, the founder of LA’s underground Hood Rave, all took to the decks, with guests thronging the dance floor until the early hours. in the morning. Flo Kohl Photography At the center of the party was a bespoke mirrored light fixture, showcasing the latest addition to the Versace family. Available in-store and online now, the basketball sneaker is sculpted from curvilinear grooves and a Medusa 3D rubber plate. Straddling the brand’s history and future, its architectural silhouette is made to resemble an aerodynamic bicycle helmet or some sort of spaceship, dipped in a metallic, cobalt, and chalky patina. It’s the kind of shoe you hear coming before you set eyes on it, something a slew of Versace style guests can attest to. Flo Kohl Photography Bringing together LA sneakerheads and sequins, more than 200 stylists showed up to party, with guests including Jurnee Smollet, Shay Mitchell, Ross Butler, Cole Sprouse, Kathryn Newton, Normani and Algee Smith. Otherwise, Devon and Sydney Carlson, Soo Joo Park, Lucky Blue Smith and Princess Nokia also made appearances. Sydney Jackson Photography / BFA With Versace’s iconic Medusa head projected onto the building’s facade, like a bugle call to revelers, and into the hazy interiors of the spaces, visual artist Rob Ross, famed for his atmospheric fashion shows, has programmed an installation vibrant light, enveloping guests in a technicolor dance tunnel. Tungsten-lit scaffolding structures illuminated all the gossip of the smoking area, while reflective surfaces and infinity mirrors created an endless astro-mirage of beautiful faces. Flo Kohl Photography Her hard work being a Versace muse even if only for one night meant guests were fueled by a carousel of booze. On the menu? A Spicy Paloma, a Negroni and something called a Summer Dreaming, don’t ask me what was in there because it was pretty punchy. Then there were all the Ros Spritzers courtesy of Everyday Weekend. To soak it all up, cult Uncle Paulies Deli has whipped up a spread of some of its most famous sandwiches, bringing its New York-style food to Los Angeles. And when it all got too much, Ghia was on hand with their selection of non-alcoholic appetizers.

