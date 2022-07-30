Fashion
The Best Wardrobe Essentials Brands, According to Vogue Editors
There’s no doubt that the fundamentals of your wardrobe are important, whether it’s the jeans you wear every day, that blazer you can wear with anything, or the t-shirt you still buy and Again. Although similar to constructing a dress uniform, finding an absolutely perfect item takes work. Luckily, our list of editors is loaded with finding the best of the best wardrobe essentials, from knitwear to dresses to the perfect oversized shirt.
Through trial and error, wear testing, and extensive research, our editors have found these not-so-basic basics, upgraded versions of staple items, and must-have brands for everyone. And while not all items are discovered yet, some of us are still on the hunt for the perfect blazer or trouser, for example, there are a handful of designers and brands ranging from high street contemporary to luxury that our editors feel they can do no wrong when it comes to their specific pieces.
Whether shopping for dresses, shoes or basic t-shirts, these are the labels our editors rely on.
For the basics
Totme is my go-to for refined basics like a gorgeous sleeveless top or black leggings. Laura Jackson, Business Journalist
For tank tops, I love the square neckline of the 2(X)ist tank tops. Christian Allaire, stylist
I have The Frankie Shop Lui cotton shirt in multiple colors (with matching shorts); it’s the perfect proportioned, weighted men’s shirt. Lisa Aiken, Executive Fashion Director, Vogue.com
I exclusively wear Uniqlo cotton u-neck t-shirts; I’m saving my dollars for bigger fashion splurges. I love that it’s a slightly heavier cotton, the shoulder is slightly set in, and it has the perfect sleeve length. THE
These square neck tank tops are the best!! Madeline Fass, Market Writer
Closed is great because they have a bit of everything: t-shirts, sweater-vests, jeans, blazers. It’s a one-stop-shop for cool and easy basics. FM
For knitwear
In my book, there is only one manufacturer of Bretons, and that is Saint James. Based in Normandy, France, the brand has been making the perfect striped Breton tops since 1889. Lilah Ramzi, Sales Writer
My wardrobe relies heavily on a rotation of black sweaters that may all look the same to the naked eye, but all play an important, and slightly different, role in my wardrobe. My favorites come from Proenza. These are the perfect not-so-basic basics. Willow Lindley, accessories and collaborations director
For Pants
I love COS for the perfect wide leg pants. I prefer to wear mine with a crop top to play with proportions. LJ
I first fell in love with tailored pants after trying on a relaxed-leg pleated pair from Vince at the LA store. My black pair are my most worn and most complimented pair, and I’ve been a fan of them ever since! FM
Anine Bing is my new go-to brand for refined and above all comfortable wardrobe essentials, especially when I need lightweight pants. What’s even better: some pants have matching tops that take the guesswork out of dressing. Alexis Bennett, Business Writer
For dresses
Proenza Schouler is my tried and tested workhorse brand for, honestly, all my wardrobe essentials. Their midi length Dresses are perfect for the office Julie Tong, Sales Manager
For blazers
This is my favorite blazer; I have it in black and white. You can throw it on everything from evening slips to jeans and a t-shirt. It’s square and oversized with a strong shoulder, which looks especially good with a rolled up sleeve. THE
I love Joseph for his attention to detail from a minimalist lens. His pieces are modern, chic and timeless but also expensive! That’s why I look for the brand when I go on sales or on sites like The Outnet or The RealReal. They pass the used test, which proves all of the above! FM
Proenza Schouler does expert tailoring. news
For jeans
I’ve been wearing Acne Studios denim for over a decade. They make the perfect straight leg jeans that aren’t too skinny. I prefer them in a dark black wash, they’re so polished I feel like I’m wearing pants. L/R
Wranglers dress jeans are the perfect fit for dress pants, with a subtle flare leg. California
Vintage Levises are what I always come back to. Alexandra Gurvitch, Associate Director, Creative Development
For handbags
The cult it bags of Proenza Schoulers are unmatched. They are an eternal mark in my closet. news
I love Wandler handbags for their range of neutral yet current leather shades and their modern yet timeless silhouettes. Its offering includes everything from day bags to small underarm bags, all with that irresistible minimalist twist. I own several! FM
For the shoes
I don’t wear heels often, but when I do, I prefer that they come from Acne Studios. Most of their heels sit at a perfect kitten height which is great for someone like me who can barely walk in heels. Acne heels are also the only ones that don’t give me blisters, and the size is always consistent. I’ve stocked up on a few of their heels, and maybe one day I’ll start wearing them more regularly! Irene Kim, Editorial Coordinator, Vogue Runway
The Guccis Horsebit loafers, with a chunky notched sole, are super modern, but I know they will never go out of style. California
I invested in a few pairs of MNZ sandals as they are chic, versatile and comfortable. They tend to be easy enough on my feet to walk around town. HER
