Kim Kardashian Cooked Up Another Wild New Fashion Trend, But It’s A Hard No For Me





Without a doubt, Kim Kardashian has been making some rather daring (and slightly bizarre) fashion choices lately. She’s never been boring with choices like her revealing/gravity-defying dress and leather bodysuits and head-to-toe fetish masks, and now she’s cooked up another wild new trend via her brand SKIMS, but this going to be difficult not for me: swimming gloves. Yes, they are called “bath mitts”. The Hulu star is selling these nylon/spandex gloves that you can (theoretically) wear to the beach in seven different colors for $48 a pop on SKIMS (opens in a new tab). Check out the pink roses below, which are eerily reminiscent of Kim Kardashian’s stunners SNL monologue outfit: The function of these underwater ballroom accessories, you may be wondering? Well, just that, apparently: accessorize. The item’s description on the site suggests they’ll “instantly elevate your swim look.” He also claims wearers will do a “sexy touch.” Let’s stop there, because there’s no way an inverted farmer’s tan could make a “sexy splash.” I mean, at least in my name, that’s what has to happen to me if I wanted to spearhead this new trend at my pool or at my beach. And just as an example, it’s not like we see Kim Kardashian on vacation with Pete Davidson wearing her product either, is it? I put down my file. Alas, however, fashion that breaks the rules is what Kim Kardashian is after, and why she even won the Fashion Icon Award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. She’s been pushing the boundaries with her own style in recent months, to include layering of different designer names and showcasing what can only be described as shoe tights. Some say it’s the 41-year-old’s way of shedding her former Kanye West influences on her wardrobe after their split, which she even admitted to being the case in season 1 of The Kardashians. But I say the billionaire elite can keep their bath mitts and pantyhose (and the embarrassing summer tan lines they will produce). Still, we have to hand it to the TV personality for her business acumen. As of this writing, SKIMS swim gloves are actually sold out in all sizes for four of the colors to choose from. So obviously someone (not me) is buying what this trend is selling. Plus, Kim Kardashian is taking other steps, such as updating the design of her signature bodysuit collection (thanks to Khloe Kardashian’s complaints) and rebranding her skincare line. (The latter has already been the subject of a trademark infringement lawsuit.) I’ll be keeping an eye out to see when Kim Kardashian wears the swim gloves in Season 2 of The Kardashians – which will air on September 22 for Hulu subscribers. But until then, thank goodness for the bronzer.

