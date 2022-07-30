The Story Behind Marilyn Monroes’ Iconic Pink Dress

When we talk about Marilyn Monroe, we think of several iconic moments that have consecrated the actress during her life but also after her death, because after nearly 60 years since her unfortunate departure, she continues to occupy an important place in cinema. and pop culture.

In 1953, when Marilyn Monroe was only 27, she starred in the movie Men prefer blondes, one of the most important films of his career thanks to a sequence that has gone down in history. The one in which she performs the song Diamonds Are a Girls Best Friend in a shrill and iconic pink dress, surrounded by gentlemen.

The story of Marilyn Monroe’s pink dress

This scene from Diamonds Are a Girls Best Friend is considered one of the most iconic of Marilyn Monroes’ career, to the point of being replicated multiple times for its impact on popular culture.

Beyond the meaning of the song and the elements present in the scene, in addition to the entourage of dancers behind Marilyn Monroe as Lorelei Lee with a particular choreography, the dress that the actress wore as the main garment of her look , has become one of the most emblematic of her entire wardrobe.

The pink dress was created by costume designer William Travilla, better known as Travilla, who at the time had already won an Oscar for his work in The Adventures of Don Juan (The Mocker of Castile) in 1948.

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes was just the beginning of the good relationship between the designer and Marilyn Monroe. In total, he designed dresses for eight of the actress films. A curious fact is that Travilla later confessed that their relationship went beyond work, as they had a little fling.

About Marilyn Monroes Pink Dress Design

It should be noted that the design of Marilyn Monroe’s pink dress was not simple and it was precisely this that captivated the seventh art: the satin dress was long pink with a strapless straight neckline, bare arms and a slit in the back.

In addition, it was adorned with a large bow in the back and a thin strap, in the same color as the dress. What complemented the dress in a special way was a pair of long gloves of the same color that reached almost to the shoulders, with lots of jewels and diamonds, very ad hoc to the theme of the song.

The importance of Marilyn Monroe’s pink dress

This pink dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes was auctioned over 10 years ago on July 11, 2010 for between $150,000 and $250,000 with a final cost of $300,000 US, below description: The most important movie outfit ever auctioned.

Rumors point out that the auctioned dress was not the original one from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, as it is said that the real one was lined inside with felt to maintain rigidity during the Diamonds Are a Girls Best Friend choreography. .

Also, over the years, the scene, but in particular the dress, has served as an inspiration to pop culture, as several celebrities have opted for the look of Marilyn Monroe, one of the best known of which is Madonna in the Material Girl clip.

This is how Marilyn Monroe’s pink dress has transcended over the years, proving that it is one of the most important garments of the unforgettable actress.

Origin story published in Cultura Colectiva in Spanish.

